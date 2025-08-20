Super League is home to some of the very best coaches within the wider sport of rugby league, especially now following Brad Arthur’s commitment to Leeds Rhinos.

The Australian has penned a new one-year deal to remain at Headingley until the end of the 2026 season, with a rolling option to extend should all parties agree. His decision also comes just after the one-year mark of his arrival in West Yorkshire.

But that got the cogs turning at Love Rugby League headquarters. Just how long has each coach been in their post? It seems some coaches have already become synonymous with their current postings, while others have only just arrived.

Before we get into the list, we should explain some of our workings out. Several coaches across the league were appointed part-way through a season for the following campaign, such as John Cartwright and Willie Peters.

In those cases, we have judged them as officially taking over as the club’s coach in November before their first season – so, for example, Cartwright’s tenure has been counted from November 2024 on this list, despite him being appointed in May 2024.

Coaches who have also come in mid-season as interim coaches and who have later become the permanent coach have also been counted from when they initially took over as the interim.

Now that’s out of the way, without further ado, here is the full rankings of every coach’s tenure at their current club.

12. Castleford Tigers: N/A

At the time of writing, Castleford do not have a full-time head coach in place. This could soon be about to change, though.

11. Catalans Dragons : Joel Tomkins – May 2025 – 2 months

Les Dracs would have been at the top of this list if it was done a few months ago, but following the departure of Steve McNamara, they are now 11th in the table. Current boss Joel Tomkins took interim charge of the club back in May, but was quickly given the full-time position with an eye on a full-scale rebuild.

10. Hull FC – John Cartwright – November 2024 – 9 months

As explained in the introduction, John Cartwright has been at the MKM Stadium for nine months now, and what a job he’s done in that time. He has taken the Airlie Birds back from basement battlers to play-off pushers in the blink of an eye, which bodes well for the rest of his time at the club.

9. Huddersfield Giants – Luke Robinson – July 2024 – 1 year 1 month

Like Tomkins, Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Robinson was also appointed as interim boss before quickly being handed the full-time gig. The long-time assistant coach replaced Ian Watson at the helm back in July 2024, before being given the permanent gig in September ahead of the 2025 season. His tenure thus far has been plagued by injuries to key men within his team, with the Giants again languishing near the bottom of the table.

= Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur: July 2024 (1 year, 1 month)

The inspiration for this list, Brad Arthur sits eighth in the ladder at 13 months. Like Cartwright, he too has had a marked effect on the Rhinos squad since taking over and has taken them from outside of the play-offs to serious contenders for the top two.

7. Wakefield Trinity: Daryl Powell – November 2023 (1 year, 9 months)

Leading the rebuild at Wakefield Trinity is Daryl Powell, who has been at the helm for nearly two seasons. The former Castleford boss took over following their relegation to the Championship, but has quickly transformed the fortunes of the club. In his first season, he won a second-tier treble with the 1895 Cup, Championship League Leaders Shield and Grand Final victory, and has also taken them into play-off contention in their first year back in Super League.

6. Warrington Wolves: Sam Burgess – November 2023 (1 year, 9 months)

Tied with the former Wire boss is current Warrington head coach Sam Burgess, who has also been at the helm since November 2023 (by our rules). Burgess has taken his side to successive Challenge Cup finals in his tenure to date, and also oversaw a play-off finish last season as well, which nearly ended in a visit to Old Trafford.

5. Hull KR: Willie Peters – November 2022 (2 years, 9 months)

After being announced in mid-2022, Willie Peters took over full-time ahead of the 2023 season and has taken Hull KR to new heights. In his tenure, the Robins have reached two Challenge Cup finals and one Grand Final, lifting their first trophy for over 40 years earlier this season at Wembley. They are also on-course to lift the League Leaders Shield this season too.

= St Helens: Paul Wellens – November 2022 (2 years, 9 months)

Club legend Paul Wellens took over as St Helens boss at the same time, and he too has enjoyed a pretty successful stint. His first official game as club coach ended with silverware as St Helens won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers, and he has since taken the Saints to successive play-off finishes. Despite a mid-season wobble earlier this year, they seem destined to make it three top six finishes in a row.

3. Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam – November 2021 (3 years, 9 months)

Sitting joint-top of this list with two other coaches is Leigh’s Adrian Lam. The former Wigan boss was given full freedom to lead a rebuild in 2022, and he has done exactly that. Like Powell, he also won a second-tier treble in his first season at the club, before later winning the Challenge Cup and making the play-offs in successive seasons since their return to the top flight.

= Salford Red Devils: Paul Rowley – November 2021 (3 years, 9 months)

Tied with Lam and one other, Paul Rowley has also been at the Red Devils for nearly four seasons; however, this will be his final in the coaching seat before stepping up as director of rugby – if he decides to stay at the club. Rowley has been nothing short of exceptional since taking over at Salford, though, taking a team on an already small budget to the play-offs in the majority of his tenure, and while the 2025 season has been horrific for all involved at the club the way he has handled himself has been a shining light.

= Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet – November 2021 (3 years, 9 months)

Rounding off this list is Wigan’s Matt Peet, who has also been in charge since November 2021 after taking over from Lam. He has enjoyed unrivalled success since taking over as head coach, winning a Challenge Cup in his first season, a League Leaders Shield and Grand Final in his second season and a quadruple in his third; and they remain very much in the conversation for Old Trafford again this year as well.

