It’s Magic Weekend – which means it’s time for a number of clubs to bring out their limited edition, one-off shirts and take to the field in them.

This year, there are six teams who will wear Magic kits. Wigan Warriors didn’t advertise their kit as a Magic shirt, more a third shirt – so we’ve left them out.

And as you’d expect, some of the six are fantastic – and some, not so much. Here’s our ranking – from worst to best..

6. Leigh Leopards

Leigh have got no shortage of recent examples when it comes to outlandish kits – some of them strikingly good, some of them.. erm, well, like this.

We get the sentiment, with it themed around the Leopards’ bid to be the greatest show in Super League – but it’s just a fraction too out there for us.

That said, kits like these are often so divisive that they end up being big sellers than run of the mill, ordinary shirts!

5. Castleford Tigers

Now, the sentiment is really cool with a Papua New Guinea-inspired kit.. but it just doesn’t hit the mark for us.

It’s definitely not the worst shirt this year, though!

4. Huddersfield Giants

What we should point out at this stage in proceedings is that this is a kit with an excellent cause behind it – with money being raised for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

And while it’s not the best Magic shirt on offer this season, it’s still a really great shirt with a striking colourway.

3. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s kits for their return to Super League rank among some of the best we’ve seen in 2025: and we love Ellgren’s Magic Weekend number for Trinity, too.

It really stands out and is definitely one of our favourites!

2. St Helens

It’s certainly different in terms of colour – but for us, it’s a shirt that really hits the mark.

A mint green number with lime stripes, it’s pretty much encapsulating everything you’d want from an alternative kit – nothing like your traditional colours, in short.

The Saints will also wear it at another additional away fixture in 2025.

1. Salford Red Devils

There’s not been much to cheer about this season for Paul Rowley’s side – but they’ve certainly delivered a belter on the shirt front for Magic Weekend!

Inspired by the club’s past and their Second Division-winning kit from the 1990-91 season, it’s one of the most stunning kits we’ve seen for quite some time.

We reckon Salford fans will have snapped it up in huge numbers!