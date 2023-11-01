Ranked: How many players each Super League club used in the 2023 season

Now that the 2023 Super League season has come to an end, we’ve delved into the statistics to find out which of the 12 clubs in the division used the most players throughout the year.

Of the 328 men utilised across the league and Challenge Cup this term, 22 pulled on a shirt for two different clubs, be that as a loanee or following a permanent move.

Blake Austin is one of those 22, beginning the season with Leeds Rhinos before heading out on loan to Castleford Tigers at the back end of the year under a cloud.

Tyler Dupree is another, making the mid-season switch from Salford Red Devils to Wigan Warriors and being crowned a Super League champion at the age of 23 having featured in the Warriors’ Grand Final triumph at Old Trafford last month.

Elsewhere, there are 10 players – not included in the above tally of 328 or our calculations – that, at least once, have been named as the 18th man but remained unused and have not made a single appearance in league or cup this year.

The vast majority of those are youngsters like Dan Hill, who has now been released by St Helens.

Hull KR use most players in 2023 after heavy rotation ahead of Challenge Cup final

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hull KR sit top of the list having used 32 different men throughout the year. Of those 32, seven made just one appearance, and for all seven, it came in a heavy defeat at Wigan Warriors the week before their Challenge Cup final appearance.

The Robins’ Australian head coach Willie Peters was open and honest about the fact he was going to rotate heavily at the DW Stadium, and so it proved, beaten 64-6, going on to lose on golden point to Leigh at Wembley eight days later.

St Helens and Wigan follow closely behind with 31 used apiece, indicative of two successful academies with youngsters blooded in over the last 12 months.

Towards the bottom end of the table meanwhile, relegated Wakefield Trinity are joint-eighth alongside Huddersfield and Hull FC with all three of those using 28 players each throughout the year.

Rohan Smith’s Leeds Rhinos prop up the bottom of the pyramid alongside Castleford Tigers having each used just 27 players in 2023, both finishing in the bottom half of the actual Super League table too.

For Cas, the figure of 27 includes three youngsters who only played one game each – Fletcher Rooney, Aaron Willis and Jacob Hookem, with the latter of those having joined newly-promoted Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams for 2024.

Ranked: How many players were used by each Super League club in 2023

Notably, Super League newcomers London Broncos would have come joint-top in these standings having used 32 players this year, the same figure as Hull KR.

The Broncos utilised short-term loans from top-tier outfits throughout the campaign on their quest for promotion, including players on dual-registration from Wigan with winger Abbas Miski the most notable.

Lebanon international Miski was with the Broncos until Round 7 this term, but still went on to finish joint-top of the Super League try-scoring charts alongside Catalans Dragons speedster Tom Johnstone.

The full list can be found below:

12. Castleford Tigers – 27 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

= Leeds Rhinos – 27 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 28

= Hull FC – 28 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

= Wakefield Trinity – 28

7. Catalans Dragons – 29 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

= Salford Red Devils – 29

5. Leigh Leopards – 30 (+2 x 18th man with no appearances)

= Warrington Wolves – 30

3. St Helens – 31 (+2 x 18th man with no appearances)

= Wigan Warriors – 31 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

1. Hull KR – 32 (+1 x 18th man with no appearances)

