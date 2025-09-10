England head coach Shaun Wane already has a lot of selection headaches to contend with ahead of the Ashes, but there are an increasing number of players hitting form at the right time to crack the squad.

Back in June, Wane named an initial 32-player train-on squad to begin preparations for the Ashes at the end of the year, but since then, a host of talent – notably young talent at that – have hit respective purple patches at the pointy end of the season, which could force the head coach’s hand come the final squad announcement.

But just who are the ones leading the way to come in from outside of that initial list? Well, here is our rundown of the five bolters who could crack the England squad come October.

5. Lewis Martin

The Hull FC ace has really come into his own this season, and could easily push his way into the England squad as a result. Martin currently sits on an astonishing record of 29 tries in 27 games this season in all competitions, including a league-high tally of 22 in Super League, and that sort of finisher’s touch is exactly what Wane will be after. Around that, his overall attacking game is excellent, particularly the way he can change his pace and explode onto the ball.

4. Umyla Hanley

England are pretty well-stocked at centre, with Herbie Farnworth a guaranteed starter and Harry Newman and Jake Wardle fighting it out for the other spot, but Leigh Leopards’ Umyla Hanley could easily find himself named in the wider squad come the autumn.

He is such a silky operator in attack, with his quick-feet and eye for space allowing him to skip around defenders with ease, and as a result just offers something completely different to this potential England attack. His time on the wing has also boosted his finishing, too, which could prove vital.

3. Sam Walters

Capable of playing back-row and prop, Sam Walters seems a great option to bring into the England side for the Ashes.

The way he carries the ball into contact and repeatedly makes himself available for work will please Wane no end, cutting short, powerful lines when deployed in the back-row, and then showing he can put in those big drives through traffic in the middle as well. His versatility is also a major tick in his box, and will give Wane some flexibility within his pack.

2. Jarrod O’Connor

Hooker is also an area of strength for England, given the form of Jez Litten, while Brad O’Neil, Danny Walker and Daryl Clark also remain in the mix, but Jarrod O’Connor is piecing a lovely run of form together for Leeds as they march to the play-offs.

The 24-year-old is becoming one of the best defensive players in Super League this season, and currently leads the tackle stats across the league with 945 (an average of 41 per game), but has also started to be increasingly busy around the ruck with some nice sniping. He does face some stern competition for a spot, but the way he’s tracking will have Wane on high alert.

1. Tom Davies

The only one on this list with a senior England cap to his name, Tom Davies could add to that tally in the Ashes. The Hull KR winger has been one of the most consistent players for his side this season, and at that one of the most consistent wingers in Super League too.

He has all the hallmarks of a proper rugby league wing, sitting sixth in the league for tries with 16, third for metres with 3,348 and tops the charts for carries with 442. England do have some good depth out wide, and as stated above Martin could also fit into that grouping too, but Davies wouldn’t let anyone down if he made the cut.

