Hull KR have wrapped up their first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield, and with it, completed a double after lifting the Challenge Cup back in June.

The Robins hadn’t won a major honour since 1985 prior to this season having lost both a Challenge Cup final and a Super League Grand Final in recent years.

But after beating Warrington Wolves under the Wembley arch, they have now cemented top spot on the Super League ladder for the year, meaning two major honours in the space of just over three months.

There’s still every possibility that Willie Peters’ side could go on and do the treble in 2025, with a home tie in the play-off semi-finals booked for a second year on the spin.

But in terms of major honours won in the Super League era, or since 1996, where do they – and every other club – rank?

Well, here’s a handy ranking which tells you just that, with 12 clubs having won at least one major honour since the beginning of Super League…

* For the avoidance of doubt, the major honours on offer to Super League clubs now are the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield (established in 2003), Super League title – won via the Grand Final – and the World Club Challenge.

** In 1996 and 1997, the Super League title was decided based upon who finished top at the end of the ‘regular’ season. A play-off series still took place as a separate entity, named the ‘Premiership’, and for the two years it was in existence, that was a major honour: so its included in our ranking.

12. Castleford Tigers: 1

Castleford Tigers lift the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017

Challenge Cup (0): None

League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2017

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Huddersfield Giants: 1

Challenge Cup (0): None

League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2013

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Leigh Leopards: 1

Leigh Leopards lift the Challenge Cup in 2023

Challenge Cup (1): 2023

League Leaders’ Shield (0): None

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Sheffield Eagles: 1

Challenge Cup (1): 1998

League Leaders’ Shield (0): None

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

8. Catalans Dragons: 2

Catalans Dragons lift the Challenge Cup in 2018

Challenge Cup (1): 2018

League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2021

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Hull KR: 2

Challenge Cup (1): 2025

League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2025

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

6. Hull FC: 3

Hull FC lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2017

Challenge Cup (3): 2005, 2016, 2017

League Leaders’ Shield (0): None

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

5. Warrington Wolves: 6

Challenge Cup (4): 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019

League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2011, 2016

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

4. Bradford Bulls: 10

Bradford Bulls celebrate their victory in the 2003 Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup (2): 2000, 2003

League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2003

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (4): 1997, 2001, 2003, 2005

World Club Challenge (3): 2002, 2004, 2006

3. Leeds Rhinos: 18

Challenge Cup (4): 1999, 2014, 2015, 2020

League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2004, 2009, 2015

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (8): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

World Club Challenge (3): 2005, 2008, 2012

2. Wigan Warriors: 21

Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy in 2024

Challenge Cup (5): 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022, 2024

League Leaders’ Shield (5): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024

Premiership (2): 1996, 1997

Super League title (7): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024

World Club Challenge (2): 2017, 2024

1. St Helens: 29

Challenge Cup (8): 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021

League Leaders’ Shield (8): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022

Premiership (0): None

Super League title (10): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

World Club Challenge (3): 2001, 2007, 2023