Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era after Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph
Hull KR have wrapped up their first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield, and with it, completed a double after lifting the Challenge Cup back in June.
The Robins hadn’t won a major honour since 1985 prior to this season having lost both a Challenge Cup final and a Super League Grand Final in recent years.
But after beating Warrington Wolves under the Wembley arch, they have now cemented top spot on the Super League ladder for the year, meaning two major honours in the space of just over three months.
There’s still every possibility that Willie Peters’ side could go on and do the treble in 2025, with a home tie in the play-off semi-finals booked for a second year on the spin.
But in terms of major honours won in the Super League era, or since 1996, where do they – and every other club – rank?
Well, here’s a handy ranking which tells you just that, with 12 clubs having won at least one major honour since the beginning of Super League…
* For the avoidance of doubt, the major honours on offer to Super League clubs now are the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield (established in 2003), Super League title – won via the Grand Final – and the World Club Challenge.
** In 1996 and 1997, the Super League title was decided based upon who finished top at the end of the ‘regular’ season. A play-off series still took place as a separate entity, named the ‘Premiership’, and for the two years it was in existence, that was a major honour: so its included in our ranking.
12. Castleford Tigers: 1
Challenge Cup (0): None
League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2017
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Huddersfield Giants: 1
Challenge Cup (0): None
League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2013
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Leigh Leopards: 1
Challenge Cup (1): 2023
League Leaders’ Shield (0): None
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Sheffield Eagles: 1
Challenge Cup (1): 1998
League Leaders’ Shield (0): None
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
8. Catalans Dragons: 2
Challenge Cup (1): 2018
League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2021
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Hull KR: 2
Challenge Cup (1): 2025
League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2025
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
6. Hull FC: 3
Challenge Cup (3): 2005, 2016, 2017
League Leaders’ Shield (0): None
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
5. Warrington Wolves: 6
Challenge Cup (4): 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019
League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2011, 2016
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
4. Bradford Bulls: 10
Challenge Cup (2): 2000, 2003
League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2003
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (4): 1997, 2001, 2003, 2005
World Club Challenge (3): 2002, 2004, 2006
3. Leeds Rhinos: 18
Challenge Cup (4): 1999, 2014, 2015, 2020
League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2004, 2009, 2015
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (8): 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
World Club Challenge (3): 2005, 2008, 2012
2. Wigan Warriors: 21
Challenge Cup (5): 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022, 2024
League Leaders’ Shield (5): 2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024
Premiership (2): 1996, 1997
Super League title (7): 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024
World Club Challenge (2): 2017, 2024
1. St Helens: 29
Challenge Cup (8): 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021
League Leaders’ Shield (8): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022
Premiership (0): None
Super League title (10): 1996, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
World Club Challenge (3): 2001, 2007, 2023