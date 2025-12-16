Former Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer has made a permanent return to the sport after agreeing to join the board of Huddersfield Giants.

Rimmer recently returned to West Yorkshire on an advisory role after being asked to review the club by chair and owner Ken Davy. However, Davy has now offered Rimmer a permanent position as the club’s new ‘director for change’.

Davy has now boldly declared he wants the club to be in the Super League Grand Final within the next three years – and insists Rimmer’s appointment is a shrewd one for the Giants as they aim to progress into a force within the competition.

He said: “We like many clubs, face challenges, however ours are particularly acute given the circumstances forced upon us by the stadium situation with a need for both short and long term solutions.

“We also have the absolute desire to put ourselves consistently at the top end of the Super League and, as I have publicly stated, achieve a Grand Final spot within three years. To achieve our goals will not be easy. It is going to take complete focus and dedication from everyone involved as we drive through change within all areas of the club.”

Rimmer’s return to Huddersfield comes at a time when the club are looking to find a new home away from the Accu Stadium, with the Giants currently trying to identify a suitable site in the town.

As for Rimmer, his time away from rugby league is now permanently over after he initially agreed to leave the RFL as CEO at the end of 2022. He had subsequently worked as a non-executive director of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

But he is back in rugby league for good.

Rimmer said: “Having worked within the Giants over the last few months in completing the original task, I couldn’t help but feel the passion and desire that exists amongst everyone at the club to push-on and achieve more.

“I have worked with the board, the staff, the coaches, the players and the Community Trust and have not only been welcomed in but fresh ideas have been embraced. The mood for change is very real.

“When Ken asked if I would consider staying on to help drive change, I did have other options to consider but my enthusiasm for the club and the people in and around it, won through.

“No one now underestimates what lies ahead but good people, working together with energy, can achieve a lot. I would like to feel that I have had an impact thus far, there is a good vibe growing internally and we are absolutely up for the challenge. There are some exciting changes ahead: the clue is in the title.”