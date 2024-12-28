Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e announces plans to hang up boots with retirement date confirmed

Championship stalwart Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has confirmed that he will hang up his boots for good following his testimonial game next month.

Laulu-Togaga’e, who turned 40 on December 1, suffered a heart attack during a Sheffield Eagles training session this time last year.

He has made a full recovery, but wasn’t able to feature for the Eagles during the 2024 campaign, and has decided that now is the right time to call time on his career.

The two-time Samoa international – who featured nine times in Super League for Castleford back in 2018 – will officially retire following Sheffield’s pre-season clash against the Tigers on January 10.

That friendly, which is being held at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, will double up as his testimonial.

Auckland-born Laulu-Togaga’e, whose son Phoenix will ply his trade in the Championship next year on loan at Oldham from Hull KR, will retire having made over 100 appearances in the British game.

Affectionately known as ‘QLT’, the full-back donned a shirt for Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars as well as both Sheffield and Cas.

Sheffield confirmed his decision to retire with a post on social media on Saturday evening which was accompanied by a sit-down chat with Laulu-Togaga’e.

Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e will hang-up his boots from Rugby League following the conclusion of his testimonial game, which takes place on Friday 10th January 2025, against Castleford Tigers. 💬 We sit down with QLT and he reflects on his career, picking out key moments such as… pic.twitter.com/i8wCuGGJKt — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) December 28, 2024

In that video, he said: “It’s been a year since I had my heart attack.

“I’m grateful to Sheffield Eagles and Castleford Tigers for allowing me to play in my testimonial game.

“That’ll be my last game, I’m calling time on my rugby league career.

“I’m obviously disappointed that I couldn’t play this year (2024) with what happened with my heart attack, but hopefully I get to play in one last game in my testimonial and get to finish on a high.

“It’s awesome to reflect on my rugby league career, looking ahead now and knowing that I’m going to be hanging up my boots.

“Thankyou to everyone I’ve been involved with throughout my whole career, the club’s I’ve played for, the people who have helped me and a massive thank you to my wife and my kids.

“They’ve been with me throughout my rollercoaster. I love you all.”

