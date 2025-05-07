David Fifita’s future with the Gold Coast Titans is in serious doubt, with the Queensland forward reportedly being shopped to rival NRL clubs after being dropped to reserve grade by head coach Des Hasler.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Titans since his high-profile move from the Brisbane Broncos in 2020.

A report from Code Sports outlined that the backrower is in turbulent waters at the Titans club with his relationship with Hasler sitting on the rocks.

Fifita’s shock demotion came as the Titans suffered their fifth consecutive loss at the hands of the Canterbury Bulldogs during Magic Round.

While his team dug-in to try and topple the top-of-the-table Doggies, Fifita was out making his debut for the Ipswitch Jets in the Hostplus Cup.

The powerful forward has also been battling an ongoing ankle issue, the same injury that led to surgery last year.

Fifita was sent to consult with a specialist to determine the best course of action for his recovery.

He is set to undergo a keyhole surgery on Thursday, a procedure that will keep him sidelined for up to a month.

Despite the setback and loud whispers of his departure, Titans coach Des Hasler remained optimistic about Fifita’s future with the club.

“He had an appointment this morning which went really well,” Hasler said.

“He’ll go in for keyhole surgery tomorrow and be back on deck in three-to-four weeks, which is really key for us.”

“He is a big part of our plans going forward, so we need to get him back on the paddock.”

Hasler said that the procedure will give Fifita the time and space to address some of the areas that have been limiting his impact this season.

“He needed to work on some areas and think a few things through,” Hasler added.

“The exploratory surgery has come at a good time to get that all right. There’ll be clear ways ahead.”

Despite Hasslers words of support, it seems the club is already preparing for the possibility of life without Fifita, reports Code Sports.

At least two NRL clubs have already been contacted about their potential interest in the forward.

The Titans have not granted formal permission for Fifita to speak with other teams, but the ongoing speculation suggests his time on the Gold Coast could be nearing its end.

Fifita is currently contracted to the Titans until the end of 2026 on a deal reportedly worth $1 million per season.

However, the forward’s agent, Michael Hudson, revealed that Fifita is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a move away from the Titans.

“At the moment Dave is under contract until the end of 2026,” Hudson said.

“We will look at his future at the end of the season, but Dave’s priority right now is to make sure his foot is OK.”

Tensions between Fifita and Hasler have been mounting over the past year.

After backflipping on a three-year deal with the Roosters in 2024, Fifita’s form for the Titans has been nothing short of inconsistent.

The 115kg edge player failed to score a try in the final 10 games of the 2024 season, and his hopes of a State of Origin call-up have since been dashed when Queensland coach Billy Slater indicated he’s looking at other options.

Fifita’s injury struggles have contributed to his lack of game time in the pre-season, and so far this season, he has found himself coming off the bench in four of the six matches he has played.

This comes as the relationship between the player and coach took another hit last week when Fifita reportedly asked for a move to the left edge, a position currently occupied by Maroons hopeful Beau Fermor.

It’s reported that this bold request was the straw that broke the camel’s back in his demotion to Queensland Cup.

In an attempt to downplay any rising tensions, Hasler insisted that his relationship with Fifita is not fractured.

“Our relationship is fine,” he said.

“I consider Tino a straight shooter,” he added. “You couldn’t get anyone that shoots straighter than old Tino.”

“I thought Tino was very good in his presser yesterday. He was asked the same question.

“The relationship is fine, everything is good, but it gets reported as ‘Tino tiptoes around the question’.

“Everything is good, everything is fine. There’s no issues there.

“He’s a big part of our plans.”

Fifita’s five years at the Titans have been a roller coaster ride for the club and fans alike.

While he has provided moments of brilliance, including his standout 17-try season in 2021, his time on the Gold Coast has also been marked by inconsistent form and injury problems.

It does, however, now increasingly seem likely that David Fifita’s time with the Titans is drawing to a close.