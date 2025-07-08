Queensland captain Cameron Munster has made an emotional return to Maroons camp 24 hours out from this year’s State of Origin decider following the death of his father over the weekend.

Munster left his team-mates on Sunday to be with his family following the sudden passing of his father. That left the Maroons without their captain for the final training sessions running into this year’s third and final Origin game.

Reece Walsh has deputised at half-back in training in Munster’s absence and will be named as 18th man in case Munster didn’t make it – but Billy Slater has insisted his captain will take to the field.

However, he warned there was “not a switch” Munster could suddenly flip to get his head into the game given how he will inevitably still be grieving.

“He’s been pretty upset over the last couple of days, but the last couple of days he’s been where he’s needed to be,” he said.

“There was a fair bit of uncertainty with Mun [Munster] on Sunday morning when I was sitting in his room, but the one thing he was certain about is he was playing on Wednesday night,” Slater then added.

“He didn’t have a lot of answers for a lot of other things, but he gave that one to me pretty straight.”

Munster returned to camp in time for the final team run on Tuesday to give the Maroons a lift, with this year’s build-up slightly more sombre given the heartbreaking news surrounding the Queensland captain.

“The best way we can support him is throwing our arms around him and ultimately … with our performance and our preparation,” Slater continued. “It shows the strength of character of Cam and who he is, and more importantly how much the Maroons mean to him and his family.”

