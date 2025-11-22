Oldham have added a third star from the Queensland Cup to their squad for 2026 – with the signing of highly-rated Redcliffe forward Jaron Purcell.

Following the departure of head coach Sean Long, Oldham have accelerated their recruitment from overseas with a number of players from the Australian second tier joining the ambitious Roughyeds.

Purcell is the third in a short space of time to head to Boundary Park after the singings of Ewan Moore and Cole Geyer – and Oldham director of rugby Mike Ford admits it is an exciting time for the ambitious Championship club.

He said: “Jaron is another hungry young player from Australia who wants to get out of his comfort zone and make his mark in the UK with Oldham. We can’t wait to have all three players with the squad and I expect them to make a big impact in the Championship.”

Purcell will arrive in England next month, by which point Oldham will have likely announced who will succeed Long as head coach. And the forward admitted he is targeting promotion to Super League with his new club in 2026.

“I’m excited, it has been a bit of a whirlwind as it has all happened so quickly. I can’t wait to get over there in mid December and start to rip in,” he said.

I know Oldham is striving to be a Super League team and that is something I want to be on board with. I want to come over and win and I feel like we can do something special and bring the Championship back to Oldham.

“I grew up on the central coast in New South Wales, was brought to the Newcastle Knights at 15 and worked my way through the grades. Then I moved to Queensland for a new opportunity and have had two really good years with Redcliffe.

“It is quite tough to leave there as they make you feel very welcome. It has been a successful two years as well, we made the Grand Final the first season I was there and then bowed out in the major this year.

“I just want to get out of my comfort zone and take on a new opportunity. It would be easy to stay in Australia and keep doing the same things but I really want to test myself in a different competition.”

