Newcastle Thunder have added to their squad once again for the 2026 season after signing Australian half-back Cody Hunter for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Thunder have made a string of eye-catching signings as they look to compete in the second tier after finishing bottom of League 1 last year.

Under the leadership of Graham Steadman, Newcastle are quietly confident of competing in the newly-merged competition and have added a number of players from new Super League club York Knights as part of a partnership between the teams. Newcastle will likely also take York players on dual-registration throughout 2026.

But their latest permanent signing is also a statement one. Hunter played 20 times for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Queensland Cup last year, and has made over 60 appearances in the competition.

The half-back will relocate to England and sign with Newcastle on a one-year deal, with Steadman admitting he is excited to see what Hunter can do for the club in 2026.

Steadman said: “Cody is a fantastic addition to Newcastle Thunder. He’s a creative half with a real appetite for the game, and we’re excited to see how he adapts to our style and brings his own flair to the field.

“He will play a key role in shaping our season and helping the team reach our goals. We are confident that Cody will make an impact in the North East, and we are confident he’ll become a fan’s favourite on Tyneside.”

The likes of ex-Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa and former York stars Bailey Antrobus and Sam Cook have also signed for the Thunder going into 2026.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

London Broncos among possible landing spots for Matt Dufty as Warrington exit looms

Every Super League club’s best signing ahead of 2026

Ranking Super League’s 7 biggest derbies with Hull FC-Hull KR only 2nd

Salford RLFC pass major attendance milestone as Championship opener nears

Super League’s top 10 players ranked by win percentage including cult heroes, icons and current stars