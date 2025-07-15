Round 18 of Super League saw Hull Kingston Rovers lose again after being turned over by in-form Leigh Leopards while Hull FC finally won on home soil after beating Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens maintained their recent impressive form by winning at Leeds Rhinos while Salford Red Devils ground out a rare win at home to Castleford Tigers.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

I thought Hardaker was absolutely magnificent for Hull FC in their win over Wakefield. What a competitor!

His performance was absolutely top drawer and even better considering the majority of this season he has been playing back row.

At other times he has been at centre, but to drop back in at full-back and play like that was magnificent.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I know Davies was on a beaten side but he’s another one who has been utterly superb this season.

There was an argument to say he was Hull KR’s best player in the Challenge Cup final and he continues to make yard after yard.

Against Leigh, Davies produced another very impressive performance in a losing cause.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

I think Hanley, arguably, might be the most-improved player in the competition this season.

He’s had a really good season and goes under the radar a bit but every time I watch him he plays very well.

Hanley had another fine game against Leigh and got on the scoresheet too.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Niu was fantastic against Hull KR – so strong and aggressive – and Leigh are playing really well right now.

Their outside backs are a match for anybody in the competition and Niu takes some shifting!

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

I don’t think it was an amazing performance by Josh, but it does what it says on the tin.

He scored twice to register his 250th and 251st tries in Super League, so what an incredible accolade.

Charnley’s been a great player everywhere he’s been and you know that, if you give him an opportunity, he will take it.

6. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh versus Hull KR was a massive game and Lam was the stand-out player by a country mile.

It was a really strong performance and Leigh are going to have one hell of a job keeping hold of him, that’s for sure.

Lam is just quality and has NRL written all over him for me… but hopefully he can stay in Super League for a little bit longer.

He’s certainly firing Leigh in the right direction!

7. Oliver Russell (Salford Red Devils)

I thought Russell had a really good game for Salford against Castleford on Sunday.

He got them over the line and for me was their stand-out player in a game they were desperate to win.

Having come in on loan, Russell organised everything and delivered an excellent performance.

8. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Lees just leads from the front for St Helens. It was a really tight game at Leeds on Friday; a dour battle in the forwards.

But Lees was immense, as he is most weeks, and helped Saints to grind out a huge victory at Headingley.

9. Denive Balmforth (Catalans Dragons)

It wasn’t the greatest of spectacles as a game, but I thought Balmforth, as another young player out on loan, really impressed in Catalans’ home loss to Warrington.

He was definitely the Dragons’ best player and put in a real shift in difficult conditions.

10. Sam Eseh (Hull FC)

I was really impressed with Eseh’s line running and aggression against Wakefield.

He gave away a couple of penalties, but I can live with that because he’s a big front rower who wants to impose himself on the game.

He played a big part in turning the game for Hull FC against Wakey, so good on him.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Another consistent performer who does exactly what it says on the tin.

He plays 80 minutes week in and week out and will be a cornerstone of the Leeds pack for years to come.

Although the Rhinos lost to St Helens, I was impressed with McDonnell again.

12. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

It’s an obvious thing to say, but Hull FC are a better side with Cartwright in it.

He runs good lines, he’s big, strong and quick, and played his part against Wakefield.

It looks like he went off with a hamstring strain and it will be a major blow if he is out for a period of time.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles was absolutely phenomenal for St Helens at Leeds on Friday night.

He is off to the NRL at the end of the season to join the Dolphins and will be so difficult to replace.

Like Zak Hardaker, Knowles is such a competitor and wants to win every millimetre on the field.