Round 27 of Super League saw the final action of the regular season as top spot and the play-off positions were decided.

Hull Kingston Rovers beat Warrington Wolves to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield and Wakefield Trinity pipped Hull FC to sixth place.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans Dragons)

He is only 20, but Aispuro-Bichet has made his mark for the Dragons during what has been a really tough season for the club.

This boy is a talent and he certainly showed that during Catalans’ win at Hull FC last Thursday with two well-taken tries and 118 metres made. A rising star of Super League, for sure.

2. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

Feldt showed his class with two tries and three goals in an impressive 14-point haul for Saints in their entertaining win over Castleford Tigers.

He suffered a knock during the game and Paul Wellens will be desperate for Feldt to be passed fit to face Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in Saturday’s play-off eliminator.

3. Cam Scott (Wakefield Trinity)

The former Hull FC centre has enjoyed a fine season at Wakefield and he played a big part in their win at Salford on Friday.

Scott scored a hat-trick in Trinity’s 52-16 victory and he, much like is team, head to Leigh in fine form for their huge play-off eliminator.

4. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Keighran is absolute quality and has proved time and again this year why he is one of Super League’s very best centres.

Against Leeds, the Australian created two tries and made 93 metres to show why he is such a key cog in this Wigan side.

5. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Johnstone had a fine game at Salford on Friday, scoring two tries and making a whopping 175 metres.

Still one of the best wingers in the British game and his finishing prowess could make all the difference for Wakefield when they face Leigh on Friday.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

What more can be said about this guy that hasn’t already been said a million times?

Just pure class and the most natural talent in the competition – as he showed against Leeds on Friday with two tries and an assist for Abbas Miski. A brilliant rugby league player.

7. Tyrone May (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Rovers had to tough it out against Warrington to guarantee they clinched top spot – but May played a big role in their win.

He scored two tries to ensure Rovers finished top of the league for the first time since the 1984-85 season to add to their Challenge Cup victory in June.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Nineteen tackles and 93 metres made against Leeds, this was a consummately professional display from the Wigan front-rower.

Thompson is quite clearly one of the best props in the competition and will look to take his current form into the play-offs and the Ashes series with England too.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

It was in a losing cause, but I thought Walker did a really good job for Warrington on Thursday night.

He made 23 tackles and 60 metres in a fine individual performance.

10. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

A talented player who can play front and back row, Walters has come into his own in recent weeks.

He impressed me a lot against his former club Leeds on Friday, making 45 tackles and 116 metres. Hugely impressive.

11. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

I have said many times how impressed I have been with Hardaker and his role in Hull FC’s resurgence this year.

They fell just short of making the play-offs in the end, but Hardaker’s display against Catalans was admirable and summed up his efforts throughout the season.

12. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Unheralded in some quarters he may be, but there is no denying Halton’s value to the Leigh Leopards.

He showed that again in their win over Huddersfield with a try, 35 tackles and 87 metres made. That’s one hell of a shift.

13. Ryan Matterson (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington turned up and had a really good dig at Hull KR.

Matterson was another Wire player to stand out for me and Sam Burgess will take huge positives from his team’s final performance of a disappointing league campaign overall.