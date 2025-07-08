Round 17 of Super League produced some enthralling games as champions Hull Kingston Rovers were downed on home soil by upwardly mobile Leeds Rhinos.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors were beaten at neighbours Leigh Leopards while St Helens and Wakefield Trinity registered notable victories.

Here, Leeds Rhinos women’s captain and Sky Sports pundit Caitlin Beevers picks her Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Bailey Hodgson was absolutely superb for Leigh Leopards in their huge win over Wigan Warriors on Friday night… and I really liked Josh Rourke’s two-try performance for Wakefield against Catalans.

But I’m going for Lachie Miller because he was simply sensational for Leeds in their win at Hull KR on Sunday – and his matchwinning try was pure theatre.

That was rugby league at its finest and a huge statement win by the Rhinos, thanks in no small part to Miller’s fantastic work in defence and attack.

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakey were so good against Catalans on Saturday evening in every department.

Walmsley enjoyed a fine game on Trinity’s right flank and scored two tries to help his side into a 28-0 interval lead.

There was much to admire about Daryl Powell’s side and Walmsley played a huge part in a thumping win in front of their biggest home crowd for 12 years.

Something is definitely stirring at Wakefield!

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

How hard did Niu run the ball against Wigan?

He was an immovable object at times and played a key role in their win over the defending champions. What a performance!

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

I must give Corey Hall a big mention because he was unbelievably good for Wakefield again on Saturday against Catalans.

But I thought Handley played a big role for Leeds at Hull KR and that assist for Miller’s winning try was a touch of class.

So I’m going for Ash ahead of Corey… just!

5. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

It was another notable win for Saints at Hull FC on Saturday and Feldt certainly played his part.

Two nice tries and two points for Paul Wellens’ side, who continue to tick along quite nicely.

6. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Jowitt was very, very good for Wakefield against the Dragons at a packed Belle Vue on Saturday.

But credit to Mason Lino alongside him as well. The pair of them complemented each other superbly.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Debate has raged during the past week over Connor’s non-selection in the latest England squad… but his quality is not up for debate.

He played another key role for the Rhinos in their win at Hull KR.

One of the form players in Super League right now.

8. Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Trout carries the ball superbly and runs hard – he deserved to be named in the England squad last week.

And his performance against Wigan showed just why he was called up. Good on him.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Ipape is a brilliant rugby league player; tough, uncompromising but with the skill to match.

Wigan will certainly attest to that after his formidable performance against them on Friday.

And what a try to put the Leopards in control during the final quarter!

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

McMeeken has gone from strength to strength in a Wakefield jersey this season since arriving from Catalans.

Daryl Powell got the best out of him at Castleford and is doing likewise at Wakey.

If anything, his game has reached new heights.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Something of an unsung hero in Brad Arthur’s side, McDonnell continues to perform to a very high level week in and week out.

Another strong display and a special way to mark his 100th career appearance.

12. Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity)

Jay Pitts continues to prove a key figure for Wakefield and he was good again on Saturday against Catalans.

But Griffin deserves to be included after a tireless display in the second row.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

A really strong performance off the bench from Cam.

He is a key player in this Leeds side and showed that against Hull KR. A class act.