Round 19 of Super League saw a number of eye-catching results as Leigh Leopards clinched a third consecutive Super League win and their first at St Helens since 1982.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors were turned over at home by Hull FC while leaders Hull Kingston Rovers returned to winning ways at Catalans Dragons.

Struggling Castleford Tigers put a major dent in Warrington Wolves’ play-off hopes by beating Sam Burgess’ side at a rain-soaked Jungle.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Hardaker was brilliant again for the Black and Whites in their victory at Wigan Warriors.

I just think he’s playing really sensational rugby at the minute. He was involved in everything and would have loved that against his former club.

2. Alfie Edgell (Leeds Rhinos)

Young Edgell scored a superb hat-trick of tries against Salford on Friday night.

He’s a Leeds lad with the club firmly in his heart, so it’s great to see him living out his boyhood dream.

A really top performance.

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Niu’s just so big and powerful isn’t he? A real threat all the time and he was superb for Leigh in their historic win at St Helens.

What a season this guy is having for Adrian Lam’s men.

4. Jack Broadbent (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I think Broadbent is probably the best signing of any team in Super League in the last couple of years.

He’s just a great player whether he plays full-back, wing, centre or half-back.

Broadbent starred again for Hull KR in their win at Catalans and will be a big part of that club for many years to come.

5. Jayden Myers (Wakefield Trinity)

Much like Alfie Edgell on Friday night, it was great to see another talented young winger doing the business.

Myers scored twice for Wakey in their thumping win at Huddersfield and showed what a player he could be.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Rovers are a different team when Mikey plays, aren’t they?

Whether he’s involved in everything or not, he’s just learnt that knack of making big contributions to games.

He’s not the reigning Man of Steel for nothing – he just has this ability to come up with big plays.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Sezer has found a home at Hull FC and is back to the form he showed a few years ago at Huddersfield.

It didn’t really work out at Leeds Rhinos, but he’s settled so well this season and become absolutely pivotal to the Black and Whites.

Once again, he was great for John Cartwright’s men in their victory at Wigan on Saturday.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

Ofahengaue was absolutely magnificent in Leigh’s win at St Helens – he played big minutes and made a huge impact by scoring two tries.

I was there covering the game for talkSPORT and I had a really good chat with Chezzy (Chris Chester) about Ofahengaue.

Chezzy found him and brought him to Leigh – and what a move it is proving to be!

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Ipape is just an absolute weapon, isn’t he?

His defence is phenomenal and you feel some of those hits that he puts in from the stands!

A really good hooker and so explosive with the ball in hand.

10. Liam Knight (Hull FC)

Another great signing by Hull FC. He’s been excellent and was great again in the Black and Whites’ win at the Brick Community Stadium.

11. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

A really big performance from the back-rower; he was excellent against Wigan and scored two tries.

I think Hull FC have missed him when he’s not played – they’re certainly a better side with Cartwright in it.

12. Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers)

It was a huge win for Cas against Warrington on Sunday and nobody impressed more than Jeremiah Simbiken.

The Papua New Guinea international had a huge game and in many ways epitomised the collective desire of the Tigers.

13. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

I’m going to go for a third middle as my loose forward and McMeeken is an easy choice.

He’s been brilliant all season and was superb again on Friday at Huddersfield.

He just leads from the front and I think being given the captaincy was an absolute masterstroke by Daryl Powell.

Mike seems to have grown with that responsibility and on current form he’s a certainty for a place in the England team in the Ashes.

He’s in arguably the best form of his career – he’s been phenomenal.