Hull KR youngsters Harvey Horne and Eribe Doro have joined Championship sides Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls on season-long and two-week loan deals respectively.

19-year-old Horne, who is the son of ex-KR ace Graeme and the nephew of current Doncaster head coach Richard, is a product of the Robins‘ youth system and has two senior appearances on his CV to date.

Both came under the tutelage of uncle Richard in a Dons shirt earlier this year, with the winger coincidentally scoring a try on debut against Sheffield.

Former Warrington Wolves prop Doro meanwhile joined KR from Bradford ahead of 2025, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old made his Robins debut in a 40-0 win against Oldham at Craven Park in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round last month, and has since been the unused 18th man for Willie Peters’ side on two occasions.

Promising Hull KR duo make Championship moves as loans locked in

Joining Sheffield for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, Horne will link up with fellow KR man Ajahni Wallace. The three-time Jamaica international scored a try on debut for the Eagles as they were beaten at home by Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

Craig Lingard’s side sit second-bottom of the Championship table having lost four of their opening five league games this term.

Doro already has 71 senior appearances and 11 tries on his CV having donned a shirt for Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings, Bradford and Halifax as well as KR.

31 of his appearances were made in a Bulls shirt between 2023 and 2024, with the forward now set to add to that tally over the next two weeks as Brian Noble’s side take on league leaders Halifax and newly-promoted Oldham, who sit second.

Prior to this weekend’s Easter action, Bradford sit 6th having won three and lost two of their first five league games in 2025.

