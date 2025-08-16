The Member of Parliament for Salford, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has urged the RFL to set out its position on the Red Devils and has called for ‘urgent action’ to safeguard its future.

Salford have been plunged further into crisis in the last few days: on and off the pitch. The club’s COO, Claire Bradbury, resigned claiming she had been subjected to misogynistic language by the club’s ownership.

Then, they were forced to cancel Sunday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity due to concerns over player welfare. It remains unclear whether they will be able to play future fixtures.

And Long-Bailey, a high-profile Labour MP, has now written an open letter to RFL CEO Tony Sutton demanding the governing body spell out what it intends to do in order to ensure the club does not fold.

She wrote: “I am writing to express serious concern about the future of Salford Red Devils RLFC. Although the club is based in the neighbouring constituency of Worsley and Eccles, many of its supporters live in my constituency of Salford.

“I have discussed these matters with Michael Wheeler MP, and I fully support his efforts to raise these issues with you following extensive contact from concerned fans.

“I understand that Shirley Bradshaw, Chair of the Salford RLFC Supporters Trust, has written to you and others describing what she regards as a “total dereliction of duty” by both the RFL and the club’s owners.

“In her correspondence, she raises several serious concerns, including: The RFL’s imposition of a sustainability cap which, according to supporters, forced the sale of players throughout the season, placing additional strain on the health and wellbeing of staff and remaining players.

“The absence of promised investment from the current owners, who took control shortly before the start of this year’s Super League season.

“Supporters have now established a new group, “The 1873”, to organise peaceful protests aimed at safeguarding the club’s future. Their first planned action is a march from Salford City Roosters Rugby Club in Eccles to the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday 17 August, ahead of the home fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

I’ve written to the Rugby Football League’s Chief Executive and the Culture Secretary over the future of Salford Red Devils RLFC. I back Michael Wheeler MP and Mayor Paul Dennett’s and fans calls to support and save the club. The club needs urgent action, investment and support. pic.twitter.com/WbA4uR3tUL — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) August 15, 2025

“Alongside Michael Wheeler MP, I share the concerns of Ms Bradshaw and the club’s supporters about the financial management of the Red Devils. Reports that the club has failed to make pension contributions for staff and players, and is carrying substantial debts, including to HMRC, are deeply troubling.

“The situation has resulted in the sale of key players and a heavy reliance on short-term loans from other clubs. In the most recent match against Hull FC, ten loan players were fielded following the departure of four further players last week, including the club captain. This is damaging for supporters, destabilising for the club, and detrimental to the integrity of the league.

“Salford is rightly proud of its rugby heritage. I welcome the efforts being made by Michael Wheeler MP, City Mayor Paul Dennett, and Salford City Council, particularly the Council’s acquisition of Salford Community Stadium as part of the City-Wide Rugby Strategy.

“However, the survival and growth of the Red Devils must be underpinned by a firm commitment from both the RFL and the club’s owners to provide the necessary investment and support.

“Given the seriousness of this situation, I would be most grateful if you could confirm the RFL’s position on the financial crisis at the club, and set out what support you are able to provide to ensure its survival.”