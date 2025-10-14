The Rugby Football League (RFL) are in advanced discussions with several private equity firms about selling a stake in Super League, according to reports.

Private equity firms typically invest in sport to help grow commercial value in return for a share of future profits.

These deals often involve a lump-sum cash injection in exchange for a stake in media rights, sponsorship, and other revenue streams.

And for rugby league, this kind of investment could provide much-needed funding and greater long-term stability, if all goes to plan.

Private equity firms ‘close’ to purchasing stake in Super League as companies revealed

The Guardian report that numerous offers have been made to Rugby League Commercial from private equity firms following the collapse of proposed investment from the NRL earlier this year.

Among the firms believed to be involved are LionCap Global, a US-based investor that recently registered a UK business, and Oakwell Sports Advisory, the company that previously helped facilitate CVC Capital Partners’ high-profile deals with union’s Six Nations and the Premiership.

A spokesperson for RL Commercial declined to comment on individual negotiations, but told The Guardian: “One of the workstreams emanating from the Strategic Review held earlier this year has been to explore recapitalisation of the sport, including Super League.

“While we won’t confirm any individual discussions, there are multiple interested parties. This process is ongoing, and the outstanding events of the last weekend (the Super League Grand Final) showed again what a good investment proposition the sport of rugby league represents.”

Any potential sale of stakes in Super League is closely tied to the RFL’s planned expansion of the competition to 14 teams from next season. The make-up of the top-flight for 2026 will be confirmed later this week.

According to the report, the RFL believe an expanded competition will prove more commercially attractive, and will – in turn – increase Super League’s overall valuation, leading to a potentially more lucrative investment deal in the near future.

The development comes amid a growing trend of private equity activity across elite sport.

CVC Capital Partners currently owns a 33% share in Premiership Rugby, while similar offers to buy into football’s Women’s Super League and English cricket have been rejected.