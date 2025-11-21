Magic Weekend looks set to return once again in 2026 – with Super League officials agreeing to bring the concept back onto the calendar despite reports suggesting it was due to be scrapped.

As revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week, Magic is staying on the schedule – with four venues in the running including the ever-popular St James’ Park, and Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Magic’s fixtures have previously been decided by league positions in the previous year, but that won’t be the case this time around with three new teams in an expanded Super League.

So there’s scope to be creative. Here’s our perfect line-up for Magic taking into account rivalries, how competitive each game is likely to be and a couple of other metrics..

Saturday

York v Toulouse

The weekend opens with a meeting of the two best teams in the Championship from 2025, as Mark Applegarth’s York do battle with Sylvain Houles.

In reality, these are two fanbases that aren’t going to travel in enormous numbers, so it goes into the day with four games on show. It’s also a brilliant opener for the event given how it’ll be closely contested.

Bradford v Huddersfield

Next up? Bradford’s return to Magic for the first time since 2014. Given the probability of league position and where these two sides are likely to finish, we’ve gone with what feels like a well-matched West Yorkshire derby.

But don’t forget: Huddersfield have among the very best records in Magic Weekend history!

Castleford v Wakefield

The final two games of Magic Saturday in our line-up are absolute crackers, and ensure everything is set up for a Super Sunday with momentum.

Another West Yorkshire derby between Castleford and Wakefield is the penultimate game of the day – who knows how competitive that could be given the improvement on the Tigers’ squad in the off-season.

St Helens v Warrington

We finish in style. We’re not going with St Helens v Wigan for a couple of reasons; save the hype around that game for other moments in the season, for one.

But on 2025 league position, Saints v the Wire has the makings of a cracker, with both teams dipping below their own personal expectations last season.

Sunday

Leeds v Catalans

Sunday starts with a game that looks unusual on the face of it – but it’s difficult to plot seven perfect games!

That said, Leeds and Catalans should be a potentially strong and competitive clash to kick off the second day – and things ramp up from there..

Wigan v Leigh

Wigan and Leigh faced each other four times in 2025 – and they were all absolute crackers. It’s fast become one of the big rivalries in Super League and it would make for a spectacular Magic Weekend game.

That just leaves two teams – and you know what’s last..

Hull KR v Hull FC

That’s right, we’re saving the very best for the finale of Magic 2026: a Hull derby between Rovers and FC!

That’s our seven-game schedule for Magic – what would yours be? Don’t be afraid to let us know down in the comments!