Super League, much like rugby league on the whole, often does a brilliant job of honouring its history and heritage. But one thing has always felt missing: an official Super League Hall of Fame.

There is, of course, a rugby league edition of the Hall of Fame which goes all the way back to 1895 – but not one specifically designed for the modern era. It is not unusual to see such an occurrence, with the Premier League having its own edition to honour that competition’s all-time greats.

So we think it’s about time that Super League launched its own. After all, we are 30 years into the competition! So who would be the first 10 entrants into such a prestigious club? Here’s who we think – trying to encompass all eras of Super League from 1996 to the present day..

Andy Farrell

Arguably THE early star of Super League. Farrell’s career, or at least part of it, pre-dated Super League but he was hugely influential in everything Wigan Warriors did in those first few seasons of the competition. He won four major honours in the summer era with the club before departing for rugby union in 2004. He’d be a sure-fire inclusion.

Robbie Hunter-Paul

Another of the successful captains from the early years of Super League, the New Zealander won four league titles during his time with Bradford Bulls. He was the figurehead of the club as they became the big story on and off the field in the late-1990s and the early-2000s. There’s even a case to include his brother, Henry, too.

Danny McGuire

Slightly straightforward, this one. You can’t have a Super League Hall of Fame without a man that won eight Grand Finals and become one of the most exciting players the competition has ever seen. Spoiler: he isn’t the only Leeds Rhinos icon to feature on this list, either..

James Roby

We could have gone with either St Helens hooker that has been at the heart of their Super League story – but we’ve just gone with Roby over Keiron Cunningham. That’s largely due to the fact he’s the club’s all-time appearance maker with a staggering 594 across his career. A true Super League great.

Rob Burrow

Another no-brainer. One of the players truly synonymous with Super League and its biggest games.

Kevin Sinfield

And if you’re having McGuire and Burrow, you may as well complete the triumvirate and bring in the most successful captain in Super League history in the shape of Sinfield. No knighthood this year, but we’re honouring him in our Hall of Fame!

Keith Senior

Our fourth Leeds Rhinos inclusion is a centre that starred at the highest level for well over 15 years. Senior racked up almost 400 appearances for the Rhinos, won countless major honours – and had a superb spell at Sheffield Eagles before that too which took in the start of the Super League era. Arguably the finest centre the competition has seen.

Sean Long

Few players left their mark on big games quite like the St Helens scrum-half, who made it his business to bring out his best when the stakes were at their highest. A great of the modern era without question and a player that instantly springs to mind when you think of great Saints sides.

Jamie Peacock

The man who has won the most Super League Grand Finals in history, with NINE across his spells with Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos. Potentially the greatest forward the summer era has seen.

Paul Sculthorpe

We finish with another iconic captain. Sculthorpe became one of the very best forwards in the world, not just Super League, during his time at St Helens. It’d be hard to have a Hall of Fame without a player of his stature at the heart of it.

Anyone we’ve missed? Let us know below in the comments!