England are already in must-win territory at the Rugby League World Cup – and they know they need to not only win their final two matches, but win them well.

The nature of their disappointing defeat to Tonga will leave many pondering about the make-up of Brian McDermott’s side going into their second group game against France on Saturday morning.

Does McDermott wield the axe, or does he remain loyal to the 17 players that took to the field? We think there could be changes; not least because McDermott has spoken about certain players getting an opportunity throughout the group stage – as well as the fact a slightly weaker opposition in the shape of France could allow scope for change.

Here’s what we think might happen..

Backs

Jack Welsby was an unused substitute on Saturday against Tonga – something which surely won’t repeat itself this weekend. AJ Brimson did well enough in attack but was caught out a couple of times by Tongan kicks in the second half. Welsby will likely get a run at some point with a potential semi-final in mind – as remote a prospect as that seems right now. He should play.

One area that will be unchanged is probably the three-quarter line. All four did well in their own way so we’re expecting Zach Eckersley, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth and Dom Young to start again.

Which takes us to half-back.. and the introduction of Mikey Lewis. To be blunt, Lewis simply has to play. McDermott has suggested he will at some stage, and time is rapidly running out for England.

Don’t be surprised if it’s Harry Smith who makes way given a pretty ineffective performance against Tonga. England need a spark, and while you could make a case for either George Williams or Smith, the captain will likely retain his place.

Forwards

There may not be too much in the way of change in the pack though – in fact, we’re calling just one.

That will hopefully see Morgan Knowles returning to fitness after being left out against Tonga with an injury. That was a big blow given McDermott’s plan for mobility and ball playing in the pack.

If Knowles is fit then expect him to come back into the starting line-up as was planned last weekend.

Interchanges

Of course, England can now name six – which means there’s options for versatility.

With our selection having Welsby at fullback, AJ Brimson probably takes Matty Ashton’s place among the interchanges given how he can cover a few different options.

Luke Thompson drops down to the bench, where Sam Walters and Jez Litten will also be after their showings from the interchanges. The other two spots in this team go to Brisbane Broncos forward Ben Talty, who will probably get an opportunity at some stage – and a return to the Test arena for Kallum Watkins, who can offer cover on the bench. He may or may not get on depending on how the game is going, but he’s a useful utility to have for sure.

England: Jack Welsby, Zach Eckersley, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Dom Young, George Williams, Mikey Lewis, Max King, Brad O’Neill, Morgan Knowles, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley. Interchange: Jez Litten, Kallum Watkins, Ben Talty, Sam Walters, AJ Brimson, Luke Thompson.