The 2026 Super League season is fast approaching – and all 14 clubs will be optimistic that they can enjoy a successful season on multiple fronts.

But some have more reason to be excited than others. Whether it was either an encouraging 2025 that has left grounds for even more optimism, or a miserable year that simply can’t be repeated, we think there are some clubs who will seriously improve on what they did last season.

Excusing the three promoted clubs – who are naturally going to move up the pyramid compared to where they were last year! – here are three teams we’re really fancying to have an improved season in 2026..

Leeds Rhinos

Improving on fourth place might be tricky at first glance given the three teams that finished above Leeds in 2025. But the ingredients appear to be there for the Rhinos to kick on again under Brad Arthur this year.

First and foremost, they’ll have had another brutal pre-season under Arthur’s guidance. Leeds’ players were adamant the tough situations they were exposed to in pre-season last year was pivotal in the success that followed. But the bulk of that Rhinos squad which impressed last year is still together, which will stand them in good stead too.

Quietly, Leeds will be hopeful they can push for more in 2026 – potentially even the top two.

Castleford Tigers

It is a fairly obvious one, this. Most of the talk about improving teams in Super League for 2026 has based around Castleford – who have pushed the boat out to ensure their underwhelming few seasons at the bottom of the competition comes to an end.

They have done some hefty recruitment, some of it really eye-catching. That is only on paper as things stand of course, and we have to wait and see whether the likes of Blake Taaffe, Tom Weaver and Mikaele Ravalawa will settle in Super League. History suggests it is by no means a guarantee.

But having finished 11th last year, it feels almost impossible the Tigers could be that low down under Ryan Carr. Surely?

Catalans Dragons

Lastly, it’s over to France for a Catalans team who have once again undergone an overhaul and produced some recruitment that stands out among Super League’s most interesting.

The likes of Lewis Dodd and Toby Sexton are hugely exciting signings – even if long-term, their futures may not be with the Dragons.

But in Joel Tomkins, they have a head coach that has some promise and potential, and the prospect of Catalans making a renewed push for the play-offs in 2026 is not out of the question if Tomkins can get his squad to gel quickly.