Predicting four changes Australia could make for third Ashes Test after Kevin Walters admission

Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has hinted at possible changes to his squad, with the Ashes series already sewn up heading to Headingley.

“It would be nice to reward some guys,” he told reporters after the 14-4 victory over England at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium. “It’s been a great connection amongst the whole group – particularly with our training and preparation.

“Part of that is the [squad] guys we’ve been training against have been very, very good.

“We’ll just enjoy today first and worry about that next week. We’ve wrapped the series up. Very happy with our defence today.”

Walters still needs to err on the side of caution when it comes to his changes, with Australia hoping – or maybe even expecting – to clinch a 3-0 series whitewash in West Yorkshire, so he will need to think carefully about balancing giving players caps and making sure he retains a sense of continuity within his side.

But which ones will he make? Well, here’s our take on just that.

Bradman Best

Should Australia want a bit more power in their backline, Bradman Best is their man.

The 24-year-old Newcastle Knights centre – who also qualifies for Wales – would just offer something completely different within this side, blending his speed, power and desire to carry the ball wonderfully to act as that strike option on the edge, and that in tandem with the back-rowers could really cause havoc for the England defence.

His inclusion as the 18th man in both Tests also shows he is right on the cusp of the match-day squad, and with the series already in the bag it could be a great chance to give him some minutes.

Mitch Moses

Half-back hasn’t really been an issue this series, with both Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster fairing well in both Tests, but Mitch Moses could be primed to come into the side.

The Parramatta Eels man was a mainstay in the Kangaroos squad in last year’s Pacific Championship side in the absence of Cleary, starting in all three Tests as they lifted the title, and while Walters’ system will differ to that of Mal Meninga, he already has a strong connection with a lot of the current squad as a result of that. Around that, he also brings further State of Origin experience to the squad, with six appearances to his name for the NSW Blues.

Moses is also one of the premier halves in the NRL, giving this Kangaroos squad that same potent edge as the existing combination.

He has also been named in the extended 20-man match-day squad for both Tests, which suggests he is right in Walters’ mind.

Dylan Edwards

The Penrith man has been a regular feature in the Kangaroos squad in years gone by, but could be set to make his return at Headingley.

Edwards is another with huge Test and Origin experience under his belt, with six Kangaroos caps to his name and five appearances for the Blues as well, but it’s also his versatility that makes him a prime option to come in.

He is able to cover both full-back and wing, and has crucially played both at Test level too, so should Walters want to rest any one of Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase or Josh Ado-Carr, Edwards will be the first cab off the rank.

Jacob Preston

The Kangaroos’ back-row has been a real area of strength this series, with both Angus Crichton and Hudson Young dropping superb displays in both Tests, but with Crichton going the distance in both weeks and Young averaging 74 minutes as well, it could prompt Walters to bring Preston into his squad somewhere.

The Canterbury Bulldogs man has certainly earned his spot in the wider Kangaroos group this year, after 12 tries in 22 NRL appearances in 2025, and being given his Test debut for Australia would be a fitting reward off the back of it.

He was also named as the 19th-man for Test Two as well, which again suggests he is in contention.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 2025 Pacific Championships Finals, venue, kick-off times confirmed

👉🏻 England will never bridge Australia gap while club game dominates: and 14 teams will make it worse

👉🏻 England ratings after defeat in second Ashes Test as Leeds Rhinos star scores 5

👉🏻 Kangaroos star makes honest England admission after Everton victory