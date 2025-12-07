Predicting England’s next four debutants ahead of 2026 World Cup

England head coach Shaun Wane faces some major selection calls ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Australia, with his side looking to right the wrongs of 2022.

He is certainly blessed with talent, though, with stars from across the NRL and Super League available for selection ahead of the showpiece tournament, but he could also look to bring some debutants with him Down Under.

But just which ones are primed for a phone call from Wane? Well, here’s our take on the next four debutants England could cap.

James McDonnell

We’re slightly cheating with this one, given he has been involved with the England squad multiple times in the past few years, but he is yet to make his senior Test debut for Wane’s side at the time of writing. His inclusion in those wider training squads proves he is very close to winning that elusive cap, and he could very easily do it at the upcoming World Cup.

McDonnell has also come on leaps and bounds since arriving at Leeds, with his inclusion in the 2025 Dream Team a reflection of that, and would add some real punch and strike to England’s pack if he were to come into the mix.

If he were to win a cap, he would add to his one Ireland cap from 2022.

Umyla Hanley

Fellow 2025 Dream Team member Umyla Hanley was right in the mix for the Ashes squad earlier this year, but could very well be primed for an England debut in 2026.

Centre is a loaded position for England right now, with Herbie Farnworth commanding a starting shirt while Harry Newman and Jake Wardle also sit high in the pecking order, but Hanley would certainly impress in the Test side.

The Leigh man is such a classy attacking player, with his silky running standing out, but crucially, his time on the wing has made him a supreme finisher too.

Harry Robertson

The reigning Super League Young Player of the Year is also right in the mix for an England debut. In a similar vein to Hanley, he faces a tough fight to overtake the other centres on the list, but he can also shift over to full-back if needed. That versatility is something Wane has previously been after from his players, so that is a big tick in his box.

Robertson would also offer a unique dynamic to the England attack, with his time at full-back allowing him to pop up in slightly different holes, as well as picking the right time to inject himself into the game depending on what presents in front of him.

He was also named in the initial train-on squad for the Ashes, so is not too far off the main group. Could he make the cut come the World Cup?

Lewis Martin

Hull FC hotshot Lewis Martin was an outside bet to make the Ashes squad earlier this year; but if he replicates his form from 2025 this season he could be the leading option out wide.

The Dream Team pick looked the real deal last season, both in terms of his play around the park and also his finishing too. That ability to sniff out a chance and then convert it is also a key skill at Test level, and it could see him become a potent weapon for the national side.

Martin is also very much a star of the future, but bringing him into the mix now could really speed up his development.

