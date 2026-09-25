Predicted Leeds Rhinos side with key bench decision to be made

At the worst time possible, Leeds Rhinos have encountered their biggest injury crisis of the season.

Injuries to Lachie Miller, Ash Handley and Jack Bird had already given head coach Brad Arthur a selection headache with their respective injuries. The potential absence of Maika Sivo takes things to a whole new level.

Sivo suffered a shoulder injury in training on Wednesday and is now considered a doubt by the Rhinos, who are going to give him as much time as possible to prove his fitness before Friday night. That could result in him even taking part in the warm-up to see if he’s good to go.

But the reality is Leeds are going to have a drastically changed backline one way or another, and when you piece to together, it highlights the issue.

The Rhinos have named their 21-man squad for the contest and it becomes clear the likely direction of travel tonight.

Arthur has already admitted Fergie McCormack will play fullback, with the youngster a specialist in the position. The decision to make comes at centre, with the options seemingly being Chris Hankinson and Ned McCormack. If Hankinson gets the nod, that would seemingly open the door for Kallum Watkins to start in the back-row. Then, the decision would seemingly be whether Zak Lloyd or Presley Cassell play off the bench.

That would then leave Riley Lumb to play on the wing if Sivo doesn’t make it after he was named in the 21-man squad. Lumb has only played five times this year, but now might get a call up in one of the biggest games all year.

The good news for Leeds is that they’re still strong in the pack, and that’s an area where they have dominated all year. Keenan Palasia is back alongside McDonnell, leaving them looking strong in that area.

Here’s how we expect Leeds Rhinos to line up tonight.

Predicted Leeds Rhinos side to face Warrington Wolves

Fergie McCormack, Ryan Hall, Harry Newman, Chris Hankinson, Riley Lumb, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins, Keenan Palasia. Subs: Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith, Zak Lloyd, Matt Lodge.