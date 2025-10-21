Ahead of Saturday’s first Ashes Test at Wembley, here is how Love Rugby League predicts Shaun Wane’s first England 17 of the series will look.

Wane faces some major calls ahead of the opener in the capital. Right across his squad, there are multiple talented players vying for a spot in the side, which will leave some inevitably disappointed.

The England boss has already shown he will favour those who have credit in the bank at Test level, and he could look to continue the continuity from his previous two Test series’ against Tonga and Samoa.

Without further ado, here is how we think Wane will go come Saturday.

1. Jack Welsby

The St Helens full-back faces tough competition for his shirt now, with AJ Brimson in the squad, but he should retain it. Welsby has been a consistent presence in the England side over the past few years, and remains one of the best full-backs in the game. He also brings serious leadership to the group.

2. Dom Young

While his NRL season might not have gone to plan, but his sheer size, power and speed make him such a premier attacking threat and will likely command a starting spot. His head-to-head with Mark Nawaqanitawase will be fascinating.

3. Jake Wardle

A big call here, given Harry Newman has been Wane’s go-to man over the past two seasons, but Wardle has been in stellar form in 2025 and warrants a spot in the starting side. He also brings some lovely attacking intent to this side, and should form a nice combination with Young on that edge.

4. Herbie Farnworth

Arguably the best centre in the world, there is no way Herbie Farnworth misses out on selection. He could be a touch undercooked after missing the last part of the NRL season through injury, but he is a world class player and you’d back him to be a point of difference this series.

5. Joe Burgess

This was a tough call, but we think Joe Burgess’ form towards the backend of the season, and in particular his performance in the Grand Final, could see him start at Wembley. He is just oozing confidence at the minute, and that should allow him to shine this series.

6. George Williams

While Mikey Lewis might be the form option, Wane will likely put his faith in his captain. Williams has been Wane’s go-to man in the halves for a good while, and he’s repaid that with some stellar outings in an England shirt. It’s a tough call, of course it is, but it’s likely to go to Williams.

7. Harry Smith

Again, while we could see Williams here with Lewis at six, Harry Smith’s already existing combination with Williams at Test level should see him retain his spot in the side. Smith will just get England’s attack ticking along nicely.

8. Alex Walmsley

Possibly the form prop in this squad, Alex Walmsley should come into the starting 13 this week. The Saints man has been charging around like a bull in a china shop in recent outings, and his ability to do big stints and carry multiple times per set will be a big tick in his box.

9. Jez Litten

While Daryl Clark has been Wane’s man at hooker, Jez Litten is in the form of his life right now and warrants a start off the back of it. The Hull KR man just grew and grew and grew as the season went on, and crucially for Wane, he stepped up in big games and played a key role in both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final. That could sway the England boss.

10. Matty Lees

Could almost copy and paste Walmsley’s section into here, really. Lees has been in spellbinding form of late, and simply has to start off the back of it.

11. John Bateman

Wane previously said he has credit in the bank at Test level, and that should see him named in the starting side too. To be fair, Wane is right on that front, Bateman has never let England down in the past and should step up to the plate this year as well. Also brings a wealth of Test experience, which is invaluable.

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

Rather fitting that he gets the nod in his home city, isn’t it? The towering back-rower is another who has impressed at Test level in recent times, but around that he also offers a good counter-balance to the Kangaroos back-row too.

13. Morgan Knowles

With Victor Radley out of contention, there’s simply no way Knowles doesn’t start at 13. The Dream Team member has been in delicious form this year for Saints and warrants a spot in the side. He also offers big minutes too.

Interchange: 14. Daryl Clark, 15. Mike McMeeken, 16. Owen Trout, 17. Morgan Smithies

The bench is an interesting one. Daryl Clark could be primed for a place here at 14, coming on later in the game as that controlling nine. Around him, Wane will likely deploy three big hitters as well.

Mike McMeeken is certainly going to feature after the year he’s had with Wakefield Trinity, while Owen Trout could be in-line for an England debut as well after an impressive year with Leigh. He also covers the front-row and back-row if needed. Finally, Morgan Smithies should take the final place in the side, continuing his role with the Canberra Raiders.

