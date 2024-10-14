Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors finish top as Wakefield Trinity, Toulouse Olympique rise

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 have all been in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest Power Rankings is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account. However, this week, there is only a ‘top 8’ due to the fact that there were only four games over the weekend.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across all 27 regular rounds, the Challenge Cup and those in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and the regular campaign ended last weekend.

In League 1, the regular season has now concluded, with the play-offs getting underway last month.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

We should clarify that once your campaign is over, you’re no longer in the running to be involved in our Power Rankings. So, as an example, League 1 champions Oldham would’ve been in our top 10, but aren’t, as their campaign has finished.

This week, teams who have played in finals, semi-finals and play-offs throughout the three top tiers have been considered.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (14/10/2024)…

8. Swinton Lions (NEW)

Given there were only four games over the weekend, Swinton automatically came into our Power Rankings given only eight teams were in action.

The Lions will ply their trade in League next season after suffering a 22-20 defeat to Hunslet in the Championship/League 1 promotion final at Heywood Road on Sunday night, meaning Hunslet will take Swinton’s place in the second tier in 2025.

RELATED: Super League youngsters shine in sensational promotion/relegation final as League 1 club defy the odds

7. Bradford Bulls (DOWN 3)

Franklin Pele in action for Bradford Bulls against York Knights

The Bulls drop down three places in our Power Rankings after Eamon O’Carroll’s side went down to a 21-20 defeat to Toulouse Olympique in the Championship semi-finals at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday evening.

Bradford’s season has now come to a close in heartbreaking fashion, but it has been a strong season for the club nonetheless, having finished third in the table during the regular campaign.

6. HULL KR (DOWN 3)

Hull KR’s maiden appearance in a Super League Grand Final ended in defeat on Saturday as they lost to back-to-back champions Wigan Warriors 9-2 at Old Trafford.

The Robins have enjoyed a successful season under Willie Peters, finishing second in the Super League table after the regular campaign as well as reaching their first Grand Final: but they fall three places in our Power Rankings due to Saturday’s loss.

RELATED: Everything Willie Peters said after Hull KR’s Grand Final defeat

5. York Knights (DOWN 3)

The Knights have come on leaps and bounds since Mark Applegarth took charge midway through 2024: but their campaign came to an end on Sunday as they went down valiantly to a 22-13 scoreline against League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

York even led 7-6 at half-time and put up a strong effort against big spenders Wakefield, but it wasn’t to be for Applegarth and his men. Plenty of reasons to be optimistic for York next season, though.

4. Toulouse Olympique (UP 5)

Sylvain Houles’ side climb five places in our Power Rankings this week after reaching the Championship Grand Final following a 21-20 win over Bradford Bulls in the south of France.

Toulouse will meet Wakefield in the Grand Final on Saturday, and it’s been an impressive season on the whole for the French club.

RELATED: Championship Grand Final line-up locked in following semi-final drama

3. Hunslet (UP 3)

Hunslet head coach Dean Muir (right) pictured at the 2024 Championship & League 1 launch

The Parksiders perhaps weren’t favourites heading into the Championship/League 1 promotion final against Swinton on Sunday: but Dean Muir’s side got the job done and clinched promotion thanks to a pulsating 22-20 victory at Heywood Road.

It caps a remarkable season for Hunslet, who had to beat Keighley and Swinton away to win promotion to the second tier. They’ve won five from their past six games!

2. Wakefield Trinity (UP 3)

Trinity, who have been in our Power Rankings for the majority of the season given their outstanding campaign in the Championship, rise three places this week after they defeated a dogged York outfit 22-13 on Sunday to set up a Championship Grand Final against Toulouse this weekend.

It has been some season for Wakefield, and you could argue that getting relegated from Super League last year was a blessing in disguise given what they have gone on to achieve this year: both on and off the pitch.

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell lifts the Super League Grand Final trophy

The Warriors have been in and around the top spots in our Power Rankings for the majority of 2024: and for good reason. Matt Peet’s side beat Hull KR 9-2 in the Grand Final to become the first team in the Super League era to win the quadruple in a single season.

The Cherry and Whites now hold the World Club Challenge title, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League trophy in their packed cabinet at Robin Park.

The Wigan Warriors dynasty is well and truly here.

READ NEXT: From the Championship to Super League champion: The rise of Wigan Warriors young gun Tom Forber