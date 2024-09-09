Power Rankings: Wakefield Trinity top as Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors climb the ladder

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 25 rounds played out so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and 23 rounds have been played out to date. And in League 1, the regular season has now concluded.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (09/09/2024)…

10. Toulouse Olympique (NEW)

Harrison Hansen in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

Sylvain Houles’ side are a new entry in our Power Rankings after getting their season back on track. The French side have won their last two games after going on a three-game losing streak, with their latest win being a 36-24 scoreline at Barrow Raiders. Toulouse are currently sat second in the Championship table: 13 points behind league leaders Wakefield Trinity and one point above third-placed Bradford Bulls.

9. Rochdale Hornets (DOWN 1)

The Hornets have dropped down a place in our top 10 this week: but that’s through no fault of their own. Gary Thornton’s side have ensured they’ve got home advantage in the play-offs thanks to a third place finish. Winning their five of their last six overall, Rochdale are THE form team heading into the League 1 play-offs, with their points return over the last five bettered only by champions Oldham.

8. Bradford Bulls (UP 1)

Bradford secured an impressive 30-12 victory against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon, extending their run to just one defeat in their last six outings. Eamon O’Carroll’s side are now within one competition point of second-placed Toulouse Olympique with three rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

7. Warrington Wolves (NEW)

John Bateman of Warrington Wolves

Warrington are a new entry into our Power Rankings, with Sam Burgess’ side entering the business end of proceedings in good form. They are one of the form teams in Super League right now, having won five of their last six matches, with their latest result being a 16-2 victory over neighbours St Helens on Saturday. The Wire are currently third in the Super League table: and they sit just two points behind second-placed Hull KR.

6. York Knights (UP 1)

Mark Applegarth’s Knights won 12-6 at Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon, a result which sees them enter the top six in the Championship following a pretty woeful start to the year. York have now won five games on the spin, and 12 of their last 16 looking back longer-term.

5. Hull Kingston Rovers (DOWN 4)

The Robins drop down four places in our Power Rankings following their 24-20 defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday night in what was a top of the table clash. Wigan’s win saw them leapfrog Rovers to go top of the Super League ladder with just two rounds remaining of the regular season. Willie Peters’ side do remain in our top 10, though, with them having won 12 of their previous 14 matches.

4. Wigan Warriors (Up 3)

Liam Marshall of Wigan Warriors celebrates a try

The Warriors climb three places in our Power Rankings following their win over Hull KR, which sees Matt Peet’s side go top of the Super League table with just two rounds to go. Wigan are now in pole position to secure back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time ever, with Peet’s side having won five of their last six games.

3. Leigh Leopards (UP 1)

Adrian Lam’s side picked up a convincing 34-12 win at Castleford Tigers on Friday night, with the Leopards now THE form team in Super League, having won nine of their last 10 matches. Leigh only entered the top six for the first time this season just last week, and they are now sat fifth in the table with two games left, so securing a play-off spot is in their hands.

2. Oldham (-)

Oldham remain second in our Power Rankings after lifting the League 1 title just over a week ago at Boundary Park following a 56-0 win against Workington Town, with the hosts ending the campaign seven points clear of nearest competitors Keighley Cougars. Sean Long’s side can now look forward to competing in the Championship in 2025, with the Roughyeds having lost just one of their 20 league games this year. A massive achievement.

1. Wakefield Trinity (UP 2)

Max Jowitt in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

Championship table toppers Wakefield are the only Championship side to have won all of their last six games in the division. Trinity have lost just once this year in the league having thrashed struggling Whitehaven 60-6 on Sunday afternoon, and with the League Leaders’ Shield already wrapped up, they look good value for a Grand Final trophy lift.

