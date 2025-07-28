It’s been another huge weekend of action across British rugby league’s top three tiers – Super League, the Championship and League 1.

Though there are plenty of teams searching for some consistency at present, there are plenty of others who are in magnificent form.

And what better way to honour those than with our weekly Power Rankings?

Here’s our look at who’s hot in the world of rugby league right now…

For context, you can view last week’s ranking in full HERE.

10. Featherstone Rovers (NEW)

Ben Reynolds (centre) high-fives a Featherstone Rovers team-mate during a game in 2025

Fev have lost just two of their last five league games, and those losses both came against top two opposition in the shape of York and Toulouse. The Flatcappers are fifth on the actual Championship ladder following Sunday’s 36-18 win at home against London, and now look well-placed to cement a spot in that top six.

9. Wakefield Trinity (NEW)

Wakefield have also won three of their last five games, and sit pretty in sixth on the Super League ladder after beating Leeds 15-14 at Belle Vue on Thursday night. That West Yorkshire derby was watched by a sold out crowd at Belle Vue, with Trinity boasting their best attendance for 12 years. A club going in the right direction on and off the field.

8. St Helens (UP 1)

Saints weren’t in action over the weekend just gone on account of Round 20 in Super League being split, but their form in recent weeks has been enough to see them maintain a spot in this week’s top ten having won four of their last five. Paul Wellens’ side return to the field on Friday night with the visit of strugglers Castleford.

7. Goole Vikings (DOWN 4)

Jamie Shaul (ball in hand) in action for Goole Vikings in 2025

League 1 outfit Goole had won four on the spin prior to Sunday, when they hosted Rochdale knowing that a win would see them leapfrog the Hornets and move up into sixth. Instead, the Vikings were thumped 50-0, and will now have some soul searching to do ahead of the run-in if they are to go back after a top four berth.

6. Leigh Leopards (DOWN 4)

Like Saints, who they beat in their last outing, Leigh weren’t in action over the weekend just gone due to Super League’s split round. Adrian Lam’s side are on a roll though having won four of their last five, and will be confident of continuing their good run heading into Friday night’s home clash with Warrington.

5. Swinton Lions (NEW)

Swinton weren’t involved in last week’s top ten at all, and that’s an oversight on our part, we’re happy to admit. The Lions have now won four of their last five League 1 matches and sit 2nd on the ladder in the third tier after beating Midlands 16-8 on Sunday. Paul Wood’s side are in a great position as they aim to finish in the top four and make an immediate return to the Championship.

4. Oldham (NEW)

Ted Chapelhow (ball in hand) in action for Oldham in 2025

Just like Swinton, we probably owe an apology to Oldham for overlooking them last week. Sat fourth on the ladder in their first season back in the Championship following last year’s promotion, the Roughyeds have won four of their last five after dispatching Hunslet 48-16 on Sunday afternoon. Sean Long has brought the good times back to Boundary Park.

3. Doncaster (UP 4)

It’s another Championship outfit in Doncaster who occupy third spot in this week’s rankings following a 42-16 success over Batley which sees them move up to sixth on the actual ladder in the second tier. Richard Horne’s side have now won three games on the spin, and longer-term, they’ve claimed victory in seven of their last nine outings.

2. North Wales Crusaders (UP 6)

The Crusaders are flying high at the top of the League 1 table, and having comfortably swept aside the division’s bottom club Newcastle Thunder on Sunday, they’ve now officially cemented their spot in this year’s Super 8s for a crack at promotion. That 72-6 victor in the North East was Carl Forster’s side’s seventh win in a row, so they deservedly leap up to second in our rankings.

1. York (-)

York celebrate a win in 2025

As good as the Crusaders are going at the moment, they’re unable to overhaul York at the top of the Power Rankings with the Knights having claimed a 19-12 victory away against Halifax on Friday evening to ensure they’d remain top of the tree in the Championship.

Having lifted the 1895 Cup during the run, Mark Applegarth’s side have now won 13 games in a row across all competitions, with that sequence including 11 league wins. Simply remarkable form.yo