Power Rankings: Leeds Rhinos on charge as heavyweight Championship duo newly-included

We were treated to another brilliant weekend of action across Super League, Championship and League 1 – with some standout results in all three tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

10. Rochdale Hornets (-1)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2025 – Image credit: Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale were beaten 18-12 at Swinton on Sunday afternoon, but just about keep their place in the top ten having won four games on the spin prior to that. The Hornets remain fourth on the League 1 ladder, and with two games remaining, their destiny is still in their own hands in terms of finishing there.

9. North Wales Crusaders (NEW)

Crusaders have won just one of their last three, but that victory crucially came on Sunday as they thumped Goole 31-6, and it was a win which has taken the Welsh side to within two points of securing the League 1 title. That’s why they make the cut this week.

8. Toulouse Olympique (-5)

Toulouse were beaten 16-8 by York on Friday night in a crunch top-of-the-table clash over in France having won four on the spin prior. The game wasn’t at their usual home ground, but losing it in front of their own fans will have done their confidence no favours if it comes to meeting the Knights again in the Championship Grand Final. Sylvain Houles’ side are third on the ladder.

7. Oldham (NEW)

Matty Wildie in action for Oldham in 2025 – Image credit: Oldham RLFC

The first of the Championship heavyweights mentioned in our headline are Oldham, who have now won three in a row after Sunday’s 20-18 win down in the capital against London. It wasn’t a pretty victory, but it was one which has secured the Roughyeds’ spot in the play-offs.

6. Widnes Vikings (NEW)

Widnes are the other Championship heavyweight we alluded to, and their inclusion comes on the back of a stunning 30-14 win at Featherstone on Saturday evening. That was the Vikings’ fourth victory on the spin, and out of nowhere over the last month or so, they’ve clawed their way back into contention for the play-offs. There’s still work to do if they’re to make the top six, though.

5. Workington Town (-1)

Having been one of the teams in League 1 with a bye over the weekend just gone, Workington will think themselves unlucky to have dropped a place in our Power Rankings. Town are in fine form though having won each of the last four, and they are now the only other side in with any mathematical chance of winning the third tier this term, albeit a minute possibility.

4. Bradford Bulls (+2)

Bradford Bulls celebrate a try in 2025

Bradford move up into the top four having absolutely battered Sheffield on Friday night, recording an utterly dominant 70-6 win on the road. That was the Bulls’ fifth successive win, and has seen them move back up to second on the ladder on points difference over Toulouse. They host Olympique this weekend coming, too!

3. St Helens (-1)

Saints didn’t do anything wrong in terms of moving down in our rankings as a result of their actions having beaten Hull FC 16-10 at home on Friday night, with Paul Wellens’ side one of just three teams in Super League to have taken eight points from their last five games. They’re in form, and it appears they’re hitting their straps at the right time!

2. Leeds Rhinos (+6)

The reason Saints aren’t second though is Leeds and just how much momentum we think their win against league leaders Hull KR on Thursday night will have provided. After that 28-6 success, Brad Arthur’s side have now beaten the Robins twice this term: and when it comes to the play-offs, they – rightly – won’t fear anybody.lee

1. York (-)

York celebrate a try in 2025

We’ve known how good a team York are for a while, but that win over in France against Toulouse was their biggest statement yet, in our opinion. Mark Applegarth’s side’s winning run now stands at 17 successive games across all competitions, with all bar two of those in the Championship. Having lifted the 1895 Cup already, they’ll soon seal the League Leaders’ Shield in the second tier.