It’s been another huge weekend of action across all three professional leagues – from Super League down to the Championship and League 1.

And there are some teams in magnificent form at present – so what better way to honour those than with our weekly Power Rankings.

Here’s our look at who’s hot and who’s not in the world of rugby league right now..

10. Workington Town

Town have back-to-back wins, including one that will have made their supporters very happy on Sunday as they triumphed at the home of great rivals Whitehaven.

9. St Helens

It’s been a really good run of form for the Saints, but it came grinding to a halt last weekend with defeat to Leigh Leopards. Otherwise, they would have been much higher in our rankings.

8. North Wales Crusaders

No game last weekend for Carl Forster’s side but we can’t ignore the run of form they’re on, and the way they’re performing at the top of League 1.

7. Doncaster

They’re going under the radar in the Championship somewhat, but Richard Horne’s side now have successive wins after an incredible triumph at Widnes. That was despite playing over half the game with 11 men! Don’t rule them out of the top six race yet.

6. Hull FC

A statement win for John Cartwright’s side on Saturday, who now have back-to-back victories in Super League as they solidified their position inside the play-offs.

5. Leeds Rhinos

It was a return to winning ways for Brad Arthur’s side at the weekend with a comfortable victory over Super League’s bottom side, Salford Red Devils. That made it three wins from the last four, with their only blip the loss to Leigh earlier this month.

4. Halifax Panthers

Kyle Eastmond’s side are back up to fifth in the Championship after back-to-back wins. Their victory over Toulouse at Odsal was very impressive and while it was slightly more nervy on Sunday against Batley, they’re now back in the play-offs.

3. Goole Vikings

It’s turning into a good debut season in the professional game for Scott Taylor’s Vikings. They’ve now won four games in a row – and all of this without playing any of them at their actual home venue. They picked up another fine result on Sunday when they defeated Keighley Cougars.

2. Leigh Leopards

They are undoubtedly the form side in Super League, and Leigh Leopards continue to impress at the top end of the table.

They picked up a third straight win with another eye-catching result, this time beating St Helens to back up victories over Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

1. York Knights

Who else could realistically be top right now other than the Championship pace-setters? 11 wins in a row for Mark Applegarth’s side in all competitions, who haven’t been beaten since Good Friday.

They are looking great value for the business end of the season.