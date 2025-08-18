It’s been another huge few days in the world of rugby league, with some big results in both Super League and the Championship.

Some of the game’s in-form sides continued their fine momentum and their push for silverware, while others suffered a significant stumble.

But who’s hot and who’s not right now? Here’s our latest Power Rankings..

10. Doncaster (-3)

Doncaster’s play-off hopes took a hit on Sunday afternoon when they were beating by top six rivals Featherstone Rovers.

They drop three places in our rankings as a result.

9. Rochdale Hornets (-4)

With no games in League 1 over the weekend, Rochdale drop a few places in our rankings.

8. Leeds Rhinos (NEW)

The first of two Super League teams to climb into the rankings this week for the first time, Brad Arthur’s side are eighth after their win against Castleford Tigers which increases their chances of a home game in the play-offs for the first time since 2017.

7. Hull KR (NEW)

The Robins surge into our top ten after a statement win on Friday night, with Willie Peters’ side triumphing at defending champions Wigan Warriors to put one hand on the League Leader’s Shield.

6. Bradford Bulls (-2)

It’s the same story for Bradford as it is with the League 1 sides in our top ten. No game for the Bulls as they had the bye in the Championship, so they slip a couple of places.

5. Featherstone Rovers (+5)

It’s a big jump up this week for Paul Cooke’s men, who are now firmly in the picture for the top four, let alone the play-offs, after a big win against Doncaster on Sunday.

4. Workington Town (-1)

We can’t be too harsh on the Cumbrians, who didn’t have a game with League 1 taking a weekend off! But they do drop a place with sides around them in the rankings picking up big wins.

3. Toulouse (+3)

Sylvain Houles’ side are on the rise – with Toulouse leapfrogging the three sides immediately above them in last week’s rankings who didn’t play this time around.

Toulouse maintained the pressure on York at the Championship summit with a commanding victory over Sheffield Eagles on Saturday in France.

2. St Helens (-)

Our top two are unmoved this week, with Paul Wellens’ St Helens in second after another statement win, as they defeated Huddersfield Giants in some style.

It’s now eight wins from the last nine for the Saints, who sit third in Super League and look a credible threat in the play-offs: especially with Jack Welsby now back fit and in the picture, too.

1. York Knights (-)

We can’t budge the Knights at the summit of our rankings after a SIXTEENTH consecutive victory, can we?!

Mark Applegarth’s side maintained the pace at the top of the Championship with another big win, this time defeating London Broncos to hold their two-point advantage at the summit.

Can anyone stop them?