Power Rankings: Leigh and Wigan on the rise as Championship duo shine

We were treated to another brilliant few days of action across the weekend just gone in Super League and the Championship – with some standout results in both tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

Please note that now the League 1 season has concluded, teams from the third tier are no longer considered for selection. As the season in the second tier nears an end, this will be the final week in which Championship clubs are considered for selection, too, barring those in the play-offs.

10. Oldham (NEW)

Oldham head coach Sean Long

Oldham have squeezed back into our Power Rankings on the basis of League 1 clubs dropping out, in truth. The Roughyeds didn’t play over the weekend just gone, and lost their last game 28-12 at Featherstone, but had won four in a row prior to that and will return to action this weekend coming as the Championship play-offs get underway.

9. Wakefield Trinity (NEW)

Wakefield haven’t been able to get any flow in their game since the mid-season break in Super League, but Saturday evening’s 28-12 win at home against Hull KR was a statement result and one which means Trinity will likely finish in the play-offs. Nobody can argue they haven’t deserved a top six berth over the course of the season, and they’re more than capable of springing a surprise.

8. Hull KR (DOWN 3)

Speaking of KR… they’ve made hard work of what was a foregone conclusion in terms of lifting the League Leaders’ Shield. They now need to avoid defeat at home to Warrington on Thursday night to cement top spot, and the likelihood is that they will, but the Robins aren’t exactly free-flowing at the moment.

7. Bradford Bulls (UP 1)

Bradford Bulls head coach Brian Noble

Bradford rounded off the ‘regular’ Championship campaign with a 22-8 victory at home against Featherstone on Sunday afternoon, and though it wasn’t enough to earn a top-two spot, the Bulls will head into the play-offs on the back of seven wins in their last eight games. Can Brian Noble sign off with a bang and take them all the way?

6. Leigh Leopards (UP 3)

Leigh have now won their last four games, and eight of their last ten looking longer-term, after Friday night’s 28-10 home success against St Helens. That victory has cemented a first-ever Super League play-off tie on home soil for the Leopards, and third spot is now theirs to lose. Bang in form at the right time.

5. Leeds Rhinos (DOWN 3)

We were mightily close to dropping Leeds below Leigh after their 16-8 defeat at home to Catalans on Thursday night. That defeat was a first in six for the Rhinos though, and because of the Leopards’ win, their own home tie in the play-offs is secured now anyway. Providing nothing changes, it’ll be Saints who make the trip to Headingley next weekend for an eliminator showdown.

4. Toulouse Olympique (UP 3)

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

It’s been nowhere near a vintage year so far for Toulouse, but they beat Championship basement boys Hunslet 68-6 away from home on Saturday afternoon to ensure they’d finish second. Olympique have won seven of their last eight games, with the only defeat in that time to table-toppers York, and will have a home tie in the semi-finals.

3. Wigan Warriors (UP 3)

Wigan are doing what they do at this time of the year, aren’t they? The Warriors’ form continues to improve at a pace, and saw them absolutely thump Castleford 62-6 at home on Friday night. With second spot now in the bag, Matt Peet’s side have earned a home semi-final and a week off. It feels like it’s going to take a lot now to stop them at least getting to Old Trafford again.

2. Halifax Panthers (UP 2)

Momentum is huge when it comes to this time of the year, and Halifax – who topped the Championship in the early stages of the year – will enter the play-offs on the back of five straight wins. The most recent of those came on Sunday afternoon as they won 24-16 away at Doncaster, and Kyle Eastmond’s side appear to be cooking.

1. York (-)

York head coach Mark Applegarth

Only one side could be in top spot in our Power Rankings, and it’s York. They rounded off the ‘regular’ season with a monstrous 52-12 win at home against Batley on Sunday afternoon as they lifted the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, that their second major honour of the year after the 1895 Cup.

19 wins in a row now across all competitions for Mark Applegarth’s side: who, if anyone, can stop them going all the way?