Power Rankings: York magnificent and St Helens on rise as quartet of newcomers star

We’ve had another brilliant weekend of action across Super League, Championship and League 1 – with some standout results in all three tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

Want to check last week’s rankings? They’re right HERE for context.

10. Featherstone Rovers (DOWN 2)

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke

There was no game for Featherstone this week, so their drop down the rankings is purely down to others continuing good form while they have been on pause. Paul Cooke’s side have won four of their last five in the Championship and return to action this weekend away against Doncaster.

9. Leigh Leopards (DOWN 5)

Leigh’s drop down the rankings is, at least in part, their own doing. The Leopards had been on a four-game winning run against some of Super League’s top sides before Thursday night’s 22-14 defeat at home to Leeds. There’s no doubt that Adrian Lam’s side are still in good form, but that loss will have hurt them. A timely warning, some may say.

8. Goole Vikings (NEW)

League 1 new boys Goole have enjoyed a successful first campaign in the third tier, and bounced back from their heavy defeat to Rochdale with a shock 28-4 win over Swinton on Sunday. Headed up by Scott Taylor, the Vikings have won four of their last five games now.

7. Doncaster (DOWN 5)

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne speaks to a member of the media in 2024

Doncaster had won each of their last four ahead of Friday night’s trip to Bradford, which ended in an 18-12 defeat. Richard Horne’s side still occupy a spot in the top six and must now regroup ahead of this week’s meeting with Featherstone.

6. Toulouse Olympique (NEW)

French outfit Toulouse won 24-18 away against London on Sunday, with that their third victory on the spin. Sylvain Houles’ side still find themselves outside of the top two in the Championship on points difference, but are getting back into the groove of grinding out wins after a couple of blips recently.

5. Rochdale Hornets (NEW)

Rochdale are doing all that they can to ensure they achieve a top-four finish in League 1 this term, even if that doesn’t bring the reward of the Super 8s, which look likely to to be scrapped. The Hornets, under the tutelage of Gary Thornton, won 20-16 at home against league leaders North Wales Crusaders on Sunday afternoon, with that their fourth successive victory.

4. Bradford Bulls (NEW)

Bradford Bulls head coach Brian Noble

It was remiss of us not to include Bradford in last week’s Power Rankings, and after their win against Doncaster, we can’t ignore their rise. Occupying second spot on points difference over Toulouse, Brian Noble’s side have won each of their last four now, and are finding some consistent form at the right time.

3. Workington Town (NEW)

We also owe an apology to Workington, who are flying high in League 1 and took full advantage of Crusaders’ slip-up with a 36-20 win at Dewsbury which takes them to within one competition point of top spot. Jonty Gorley has seen his side win each of their last four, and you can’t ask for much more than that.

2. St Helens (UP 4)

We didn’t think we’d be saying this with six games remaining at the start of this year, but Saints are genuinely title contenders, aren’t they? When they’re on form, they’re pretty hard to beat – and on Friday night at Wakefield, a 34-4 victory is one which deserves all of the accolades it gets. Four wins in five for Paul Wellens’ men… they couldn’t, could they?!

1. York (-)

York head coach Mark Applegarth

In terms of form, there’s one side that are an absolute cut above the rest this year. York made it FIFTEEN wins in a row across all competitions on Sunday as they swept aside struggling Hunslet, 56-0 the final score. Mark Applegarth’s side remain two points clear at the top of the Championship ladder, and will have one eye on their trip to Toulouse on August 23 already.