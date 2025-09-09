Power Rankings: Leigh Leopards into top 10 as Championship quintet star

We were treated to another brilliant weekend of action across Super League, Championship and League 1 – with some standout results in all three tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

Want to check last week’s rankings? They’re right HERE for context.

10. Featherstone Rovers (NEW)

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke

Fev won their final home game of the campaign 28-12 against fellow top six side Oldham on Sunday afternoon with an eye-catching performance. Paul Cooke’s side have now won five of their last six games, and can look forward to giving the Championship play-offs a crack.

9. Leigh Leopards (NEW)

Leigh had somewhat of a wobble last month as they lost back-to-back games, but they have since gone on to win their last three, including Saturday afternoon’s 34-12 success against Warrington. That was the Leopards’ first-ever Super League win at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, and looks likely to have sealed them a home tie in the first week of play-offs.

8. Bradford Bulls (UP 1)

Bradford bounced back from last week’s home defeat to fellow Championship heavyweights Toulouse with a 34-24 win at London on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t exactly a vintage showing from Brian Noble’s side, but they have now won six of their last seven, and are still in with an outside shot of finishing in the top two, albeit unlikely.

7. Toulouse Olympique (-)

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

The Bulls would need second-placed Toulouse to slip up at home against Championship basement boys Hunslet to stand any chance of leapfrogging them. Olympique beat Batley 46-22 over in France on Saturday evening, so have now also won six of their last seven games, and are the odds-on favourites to secure a home semi-final.

6. Wigan Warriors (NEW)

Wigan look like they’re getting back to their best now with things clicking back into place. There’s no surprise that’s the case as we near the play-offs, and having beaten rivals St Helens 18-4 away from home on Friday night, finishing in second to earn a home semi-final remains in the Warriors’ hands. It’s three wins on the spin for them now.

5. Hull KR (UP 5)

KR have made the biggest leap in our Power Rankings this week after their 18-4 win at home against rivals Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. That was the Robins’ sixth win in their last seven outings, and has seen them put one hand on the Super League Leaders’ Shield with two rounds remaining. One more competition point is needed to officially seal top spot.

4. Halifax Panthers (NEW)

Halifax Panthers head coach Kyle Eastmond

Halifax’s recent run has gone under the radar, but they prevailed 16-14 in a crunch clash at home against Widnes on Sunday afternoon to earn a fourth straight victory and book their place in the Championship play-offs. As Kyle Eastmond was appointed in the off-season, the Panthers’ budget was cut, so to mastermind a top six finish is an achievement in itself.

3. Workington Town (-)

Workington haven’t moved in our rankings after a weekend which saw their final game of the campaign abandoned late on due to head coach Jonty Gorley falling ill and requiring a hospital visit. Fortunately, Gorley has now been discharged and is okay.

Town, who will remain second in League 1 regardless, had been winning 12-6 at Goole on Sunday afternoon with around ten minutes remaining when the game was stopped and eventually abandoned. Provided the RFL put it down as a victory, the result will see the Cumbrians having ended 2025 on a run of six straight victories.

It’s also worth noting now that the League 1 campaign has ended, Workington – and any other side from the third tier – will no longer be involved in our Power Rankings.

2. Leeds Rhinos (DOWN 1)

Only one side in Super League have won each of their last five games, and it’s Leeds. The latest success in that run came on Thursday night when the Rhinos recorded a 26-0 victory away at Huddersfield. We didn’t see the best of Brad Arthur’s side in that game, but they’ve now more or less ensured they’ll get a home tie in the play-offs.

1. York (UP 1)

York head coach Mark Applegarth

The reason Leeds have moved down in this week’s Power Rankings is that Championship table-toppers York were back in action on Sunday afternoon. Having had a ‘bye round’ last time out, the Knights stormed to a 56-0 win away at Doncaster and have won 18 games in a row across all competitions. Mark Applegarth’s side have also got one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield now.