Power Rankings: Leeds Rhinos soaring as Championship heavyweights move into top four

We were treated to another brilliant weekend of action across Super League, Championship and League 1 – with some standout results in all three tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

10. Hull KR (NEW)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

It was a toss-up between Hull KR and Wigan for tenth spot in this week’s rankings, but we’ve just edged towards the Robins here given that they took another big step towards officially sealing a first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield. After Friday night’s 12-8 win at home against St Helens, Willie Peters’ side have won four of their last five and could clinch top spot this weekend coming.

9. Bradford Bulls (DOWN 5)

It’s a heavy drop for Bradford after their 12-10 defeat at home against fellow promotion contenders Toulouse on Saturday evening. Having missed a penalty conversion late on which would have earned them a draw, that defeat was the Bulls’ first in six, but means they now have an uphill task to finish second on the ladder.

8. Oldham (-)

No movement for Oldham this week, but they did get the job done at home against Doncaster by the slenderest of margins on Sunday afternoon as a 13-12 victory secured fourth spot on the Championship ladder. The Roughyeds are now level on points with third-placed Bradford.

7. Toulouse Olympique (UP 1)

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

Toulouse haven’t been at their best for a while in terms of performance, but the win at Odsal will have provided a much-needed boost. Sylvain Houles’ side now know they will earn a home semi-final as long as they can safely navigate their last two fixtures of the ‘regular’ campaign against strugglers Batley and Hunslet.

6. North Wales Crusaders (UP 3)

Crusaders clinched the League 1 title with a game to spare after beating Keighley 30-16 at home on Sunday afternoon, so deservedly move up a few spots in our Power Rankings. Sadly, no promotion comes with the trophy because it’s rugby league we’re playing, but Carl Forster’s side can be proud of an excellent season. They had lost back-to-back games at the start of August.

5. St Helens (DOWN 2)

Saints have lost just two of their last 11 games, and by no means should anybody be writing them off. But, Friday night’s 12-8 defeat at Hull KR means their long wait for a win against one of Super League’s top dogs goes on. As we head into the play-offs, the feeling you can’t beat your competitors is not a stigma you want attached to you.

4. Widnes Vikings (UP 2)

Widnes Vikings head coach Allan Coleman

A few weeks ago, Widnes‘ season looked dead and buried, but Allan Coleman has masterminded a run of five straight victories to keep their play-off hopes alive. The Vikings last won five on the spin in 2022, but beat Hunslet 40-12 at home on Sunday afternoon to achieve the feat and remain just one point off the pace of the top six with two games remaining.

3. Workington Town (UP 2)

Workington are enjoying a tremendous end to the campaign in the third tier, and have now won five games on the spin after beating Rochdale 36-4 on home soil on Sunday afternoon. That victory cemented second spot for the Cumbrians, who round their campaign off with a trip to Goole.

2. York (DOWN 1)

This could well be the first time since we reintroduced our Power Rankings earlier this year that York aren’t sitting top of them, though it’s through no fault of their own having had no game over the weekend just gone. The Knights have won 17 in a row across all competitions and still sit pretty at the top of the Championship, returning to action this weekend with a trip to Doncaster.

1. Leeds Rhinos (UP 1)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Leeds thumped Hull FC 34-0 in their own backyard on Saturday afternoon and have now won four games in a row, including three against sides in the top seven. Brad Arthur’s Rhinos are flying, and have their eyes set on second spot now, sitting just two competition points behind a Wigan side who they go up against in the final round of the ‘regular’ season.