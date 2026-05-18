Round 11 of the Super League season has been and gone, full of action-packed incidents that could have ramifications on the disciplinary front.

With flashpoints aplenty in multiple games over the weekend, there will be plenty for the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel (MRP) to discuss on Monday.

Here are some of the players we think could be in danger…

Yusuf Aydin

There’s no doubting Hull FC forward Aydin is in for a hefty ban after his suplex on Bradford full-back Caleb Aekins during Sunday afternoon’s defeat at Odsal.

The Turkey international was rightly sent off by referee Tara Jones, and may even be facing two charges having caught Aekins with what appeared to be a shoulder charge moments before the suplex, likened to a WWE move by Jon Wilkin.

Peta Hiku

Hull KR were narrow winners at Leigh on Saturday, and Hiku was among their standout players, scoring one try and assisting another.

The Kiwi star he may be hit with a charge for a late hit on a passer which was penalised during the first half at the Leopards’ Den.

Mikey Lewis

Robins team-mate Lewis could also be in bother with the MRP, and not for the first time this season. He was sin-binned for a professional foul during the win at Leigh, but it’s not that incident that’ll concern him, it’s a trip on Adam Cook.

During the first half, after Cook had kicked on the last tackle, Lewis stuck his foot out to trip the Leopards playmaker up. Having already been charged for a trip in Round 1 against York Knights, he can expect to be cited once again for a repeat offence.

Lachie Miller

Leeds full-back Miller could well be in trouble, too. As he darted from dummy-half during the Rhinos’ defeat at Wigan on Friday night, he pushed Warriors forward Oliver Partington.

Partington was on his haunches on the ground following a tackle earlier in the set, and if he’s deemed to be a potentially injured player in that scenario, Miller could well be cited by the MRP. Wigan’s Harry Smith got a three-game ban for the same offence earlier this season.