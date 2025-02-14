Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick has suggested that Salford Red Devils’ controversial squad selection for their game against St Helens must be called out as ‘tinpot behaviour’ if they have deliberately refused to select some of their stars.

The Red Devils will effectively send a reserves side to St Helens on Saturday evening for a game that will be televised on BBC2 and will act as one of the major occasions of the opening weeks of the new season. The game will also feature the draw for the next round of the Challenge Cup and is likely to attract a major audience.

Salford remain under salary cap restrictions imposed upon them by the Rugby Football League but were within their rights to select the players who featured against Midlands Hurricanes last week.

However, none of their recognised senior players will play with the exception of Joe Bullock, Ben Hellewell and loanee Tiaki Chan. The rest of their squad is comprised of reserve-team players, with Salford choosing to name just 17 players for the game.

That decision has already attracted plenty of reaction – not least from Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin. He said that the Red Devils have ‘thrown their teddies out’ over restrictions not being lifted in time for Saturday’s game.

And Fitzpatrick has now joined the debate. Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, the Warrington CEO suggested that if, as has been speculated, Salford have refused to play the available senior players at their disposal, it is a ‘poor look’ for rugby league on such an important weekend.

He told Love Rugby League: “I’m not close enough to know all the ins and outs, but if they could have fielded a similar team that played in the Challenge Cup and have chosen not to, it’s a poor look.

“There’s been such a great buzz around the start of Super League, and last night’s game and show at Wigan were outstanding. As I say, I don’t know why they’ve done it but if reports are true that it’s in protest against the RFL, it needs to be called out as tinpot behaviour.”

Wilkin told Sky on Thursday night: “They’ve spent more than they have had, they then needed a bailout from the game and now they’ve thrown the teddies out and picked a weak team for Round One.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley is expected to be quizzed on Saturday evening after the game about whether or not he has deliberately selected a weakened side.

