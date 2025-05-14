The Gold Coast Titans and the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have launched an investigation into the circulation of fake images targeting star winger Jaime Chapman.

The doctored photos, which appear to have been manipulated using deepfake technology, were recently shared online, prompting the NRLW player to speak out against the harmful act.

Chapman, who has been a standout player for both the Titans and New South Wales in the NRLW and State of Origin, took to social media earlier this week to condemn the images.

In an emotional Instagram story, she revealed that she had been targeted by an deepfake attack on multiple occasions, calling the incident “damaging” to her reputation and well-being.

“Have a good day to everyone except those who make fake AI photos of other people, all love,” Chapman said in the post, which also included an original image of herself that had been altered.

“Next time, think of how damaging this can be to someone and their loved ones. That has happened a few times now and it needs to stop.”

In response to the attack, the Gold Coast Titans issued a statement on Tuesday to express their unwavering support for Chapman.

The club revealed that it was working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police to identify the person responsible for producing and distributing the images.

“Jaime is an incredible role model for not just our club, but for the game as a whole,” said Titans chief executive officer (CEO) Steve Mitchell.

“Not only is she a star on the field with the Titans and the Blues, but her continued work in the community is exemplary as she continues to inspire young girls of all ages on and off the field. It’s hugely disappointing to see her victimized in this way.”

Mitchell added that the club would stand firm in its opposition to online bullying and the creation of any defamatory false content.

“We will continue to support Jaime and work with the NRL and authorities on this matter,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly join with her in condemning those who have produced such vile material.”

Chapman, who scored three tries in eight games for the Titans last season, has been a key figure in New South Wales’ recent success in the State of Origin series.

She played on the wing in the Blues’ 32-12 win in the series opener earlier this month and will again represent her state in the upcoming Origin II on Thursday night.

As the investigation continues, Chapman and the NRL community are urging for greater accountability when it comes to the use of deepfake technology and its potential to harm individuals.