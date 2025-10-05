Police issue statement following St Helens terrorist threat

Merseyside Police have confirmed the terrorist threat made against St Helens was a hoax, after they were forced to leave Craven Park under Police escort.

Following Saturday’s Super League semi-final defeat to Hull KR, St Helens confirmed they had received a threat via the club’s Instagram account, which was later treated with the utmost seriousness.

“The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account,” a club spokesperson told members of the media in the post-match press conference.

“It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

As a result, police officers stood around the club coach, while head coach Paul Wellens was also seen speaking to officers after the full-time whistle.

Not the end to the press conference we expected but St Helens are currently being escorted by Police as there has been a terror threat to their social media account that is being treated with the ‘utmost seriousness’ pic.twitter.com/LgFezS9rnl — Gary Carter 🏉 (@GaryCarter_1979) October 4, 2025

Players and staff were then given a police escort back to ensure a safe return home.

‘Officers carried out enquiries and confirmed it was a hoax’

However, it has now been confirmed the threat was indeed a hoax, with Merseyside Police offering ‘reassurance’ to players and staff following the match.

“We can confirm that we are investigating an incident of malicious communications reported by St Helens Rugby Club yesterday (Saturday 4 October),” a Police statement read.

“At around 6.45pm, we received a report that the club had received a threatening message to its social media account while they were playing a match in Hull.

“Officers carried out enquiries and confirmed it was a hoax. Reassurance was provided to the squad before they left the ground following the match.”

