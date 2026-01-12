Cheshire Police have confirmed three people have been arrested following fan troubles during and after last Friday night’s pre-season friendly between local rivals Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings.

Super League outfit Warrington beat their Championship neighbours 50-12 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, but the second half of the game was marred by crowd issues which brewed throughout the second half and boiled over.

After a handful of supporters from both clubs leapt the barrier and were on the field, forcing the game to be halted before eventually being concluded two minutes early, trouble continued outside the ground.

Reports emerged that a teenage boy had been taken to hospital with a serious head injury, and police later confirmed that no arrests were made at the time.

But, Cheshire Constabulary have now confirmed that two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident.

Police confirm arrests following Warrington-Widnes friendly as information appeal aired

Issuing a wider appeal for information regarding the incident, the department issued a statement.

It reads: “Detectives investigating disorder at the Halliwell Jones Stadium during the game between Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

“Police were called shortly after the match, at around 9.23 pm on Friday 9 January, following reports that a large fight broke out on Dallam Lane, Warrington.

“A 17-year-old boy from Warrington sustained a serious head injury during the incident and is currently being treated at Warrington Hospital.

“Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from Widnes, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault. They have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”

Chief Inspector Robert McLoughlin, of Warrington Local Policing Unit, added: “I understand that this incident has caused considerable concern for members of the local community and has tragically left a 17-year-old boy needing treatment for a serious head injury.

“Rugby league is a big part of the Warrington and Widnes culture, and the vast majority of fans attend to support their team and their community.

“However, in this instance, a select few chose to engage in behaviour which is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and I hope these arrests reassure residents that we are doing all we can to hold those involved accountable.

“I’d continue to urge anyone with any information which may assist detectives with their investigation, to please get in touch.”

