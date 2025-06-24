South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed he’s been approached by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) to help lead Papua New Guinea’s $600 million NRL expansion team.

Bennett is currently contracted to the Rabbitohs on a three-year, $3.6 million deal that runs through the end of the 2027 season.

That timing would potentially allow him to walk straight into a senior leadership or consultancy role with the PNG franchise, which is aiming to join the competition in 2028.

The 75-year-old supercoach says he’s in no rush to decide his post-2027 future, as speculation builds around a Sam Burgess return Down Under.

‘Yes, we’ve talked about it’

The seven-time premiership-winning coach confirmed on Tuesday that discussions had taken place with ARL officials about the league’s Pacific expansion.

“Yes, we’ve talked about it [the PNG team],” Bennett told Code Sports.

“We’ll just see where I am in a couple of years. I will see where I’m at and where PNG is at. I’ve got to sort myself out.”

“I have great respect for Peter V’landys and I’ll help the game out if I can, but I’m not going to do anything right now.

“I’m still contracted for a few years here at Souths, so I’ve got to do my time here and we’ll see what happens.”

Bennett’s track record in founding new franchises – including the Broncos in 1988 and the Dolphins in 2023 – as well his Hall of Fame status, this makes him the perfect target for the ARLC as it looks to bolster rugby league’s boldest international venture yet.

‘Wayne Bennett is a genius’

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said Bennett’s involvement, even if not in a full-time coaching capacity, could only harden the franchise’s long-term viability.

“Wayne Bennett is a genius,” V’landys said.

“He is one of the greatest minds we have in rugby league.”

“He has always been the best of the best in these sort of areas [with expansion teams].

“He’s proven that with the Broncos and the Dolphins.

“He’s an extraordinary individual to say the least and he may not necessarily be the coach, but we hope he has some major involvement with PNG.”

Bennett, meanwhile, reiterated his belief that rugby league in Papua New Guinea – the countries national sport – has the footing to succeed, if done right.

“I do believe it can work, I really do,” he said.

“Look, it’s not going to happen overnight. PNG has got a huge population and rugby league is the No.1 sport up there.

“The [Australian] government is behind it and there will be some political issues, but they’ve got to get the pathways right.

“PNG has had a team (the Hunters) in the Queensland state league for over a decade now. They’ve got a lot of young men playing in a top competition every week that will serve as a feeder club to the NRL team.

“I know what it takes to start up a new club, I did it with the Broncos and the Dolphins.

They will be putting a lot of work and money into the pathways, so they’re on the right track.”

Burgess and the South Sydney succession plan

While Bennett’s future may be carved out, there’s growing talk of a familiar face returning to Redfern to take over the Bunnies – none other than former Souths legend and assistant coach Sam Burgess.

Now coaching English Super League side Warrington Wolves, Burgess is under contract in the UK until 2026.

With Bennett’s deal ending a year later, a potential transition plan could see Burgess return to the Rabbitohs, overlapping with Bennett in a handover year.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett has long been a fan of Burgess’s coaching potential and believes the Englishman is destined to lead an NRL club.

“Of course, Sam Burgess has a coaching future in the NRL but I wouldn’t want to see him go to a start-up club,” Bennett told the AAP.

“I am sure Sam will come back to the NRL one day.”

“Where he will come back I don’t know and he doesn’t know at this stage of his career.”

Though Bennett said he hasn’t advocated for Burgess to take on the PNG role, the Rabbitohs legend remains firmly in the frame for a future head coaching position in the NRL.

As expansion plans gather pace and new coaching opportunities emerge, “Slammin’ Sam’s” strong leadership at the helm of Warrington – who fell just short in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley earlier this month against ladder-leaders Hull KR – could pave the way for a warm return to Redfern… although there is still a real possibility of a PNG stint with uncle Wayne.

Board named to oversee PNG investment

Tuesday also marked a major development in the PNG team’s future, as the ARLC unveiled a seven-person board chaired by former Canterbury Bulldogs boss Ray Dib.

Former NRL and Super League flyer and PNG legend Marcus Bai is among the directors, alongside Lorna McPherson, Richard Pegum, Stan Joyce, Wapu Sonk, and Ian Tarutia.

Federal Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Pat Conroy reiterated the government’s $600 million investment over a decade – a figure he says will put PNG in a position to challenge the NRL’s strongest clubs.

“I want to assure the taxpayers the timeline is on track,” Conroy said.

“When we get this project delivered through the huge investment of all three parties, this will make Penrith look like the minnows of rugby league.”

“They will be made to look like Sydney Roosters juniors,” he said.