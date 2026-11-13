Papua New Guinea’s line-up for mid-season England Test in 2027

After an early exit from the Rugby League World Cup, there have been plenty of calls for England to play a mid-season Test next year: but Papua New Guinea have work to do if they are to be the opponents.

A growing number of Kumuls have made the move to the UK in recent years, with notable groups now starring in both Leigh Leopards and London Broncos’ squads.

PNG head coach Jason Demetriou is also in charge of London, who may well find themselves in Super League come 2027.

He has publicly admitted he’d like to take on England mid-season to help both nations, but it would be a difficult task for him to piece a side together on this basis as things stand.

It can be done based upon those playing in the UK currently and those who theoretically could be on these shores next year given they are free agents.

Accordingly, we’ve had a go at throwing together an 18-man squad for Kumuls using only those eligible under the factors above.

Of course, those whose great grandparents have heritage links to PNG could now don a shirt for Demetriou’s side – so there may well be more notable names eligible who we don’t know about yet.

Plus, if this Test were actually to become reality, PNG Hunters should be given their bye weeks in the Q Cup to correspond with some of their stars making the trip over to face England. But that would make far too much sense for rugby league.

Backs

Morea Morea (London Broncos), Robert Mathias (London Broncos), Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Leigh Leopards), Nene Macdonald (Unattached), Alex Max (London Broncos), Gairo Voro (London Broncos), Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

There’s been a bit of jigging about, as you’ll see with Leigh’s back-rower Alick-Wiencke being thrust into the centres. Needs must though, and he lines up for us alongside Macdonald: who has just been released by St Helens.

The two halves really pick themselves in the shape of Championship Player of the Year Voro and Leopards star Lam. Young prospect Voro may yet make the move to PNG Chiefs early, though, and play for the Hunters in the Q Cup come 2027.

Forwards

Epel Kapinias (London Broncos), Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards), Emmanuel Waine (Unattached), Dan Russell (Unattached), Jeremiah Simbiken (London Broncos), Jack de Belin (Unattached)

There are a few unattached men in our pack. Waine has been let go by Championship outfit Oldham, and Russell has departed Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Notably, de Belin has never played in the UK before and has stated publicly that he wants to remain in the NRL having been released by Parramatta Eels. As of yet though, he’s not found a new home: so Super League could beckon before long.

Bench & 18th Man

Bench: Liam Horne (Leigh Leopards), Finley Glare (London Broncos), Watson Boas (Doncaster), Edene Gebbie (Doncaster); 18th Man: Junior Bini Kaeaka (Hull KR)

This really is where the lack of depth comes to light for the Kumuls.

The reality is veteran pair Boas and Gebbie have been remarkable servants to the game, but should be nowhere near an international Test of this magnitude now.

Likewise, Hull KR youngster Bini Kaeaka – who arrived at Craven Park as part of the Robins’ partnership with Port Moresby Vipers – is not ready yet to be involved on the international stage.

A few forwards who’d qualify for PNG via their great grandparents’ heritage wouldn’t go amiss.

The Kumuls’ squad in full…

With evident gaps to fill and more depth needed, here is the 18-man squad we’ve managed to piece together for the Kumuls as things stand…

Starting 13: Morea Morea, Robert Mathias, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Nene Macdonald, Alex Max, Gairo Voro, Lachlan Lam, Epel Kapinias, Edwin Ipape, Emmanuel Waine, Dan Russell, Jeremiah Simbiken, Jack de Belin

Bench: Liam Horne, Finley Glare, Watson Boas, Edene Gebbie

18th Man: Junior Bini Kaeaka