The NRL’s newest team, the PNG Chiefs, have officially revealed their identity and logo ahead of their entry into the competition in 2028.

The Chiefs are assembling a star-studded squad for new head coach Willie Peters, who will spend the next 12 months continuing to scour for the world’s best talent to take to Papua New Guinea.

And the franchise has moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday, with a ceremony in the country officially revealing what the identity of the Chiefs will be when they join the NRL.

PNG Chiefs reveal new-look identity

The event, which was attended by dignitaries and high-profile politicians from Papua New Guinea and Australia including the PNG Prime Minister, James Marape, officially unveiled the look for the Chiefs.

That includes their striking logo, which features a traditional chief accompanying the name of the team.

They have also revealed their debut jersey for the 2028 season – which was modelled by some of their incoming cohort for the 2028 season.

PNG Chiefs squad so far

The Chiefs have so far announced seven players to join Peters’ team in 2028.

Samoan superstar Jarome Luai was the first to sign on the dotted line and become player #001. Alex Johnston and Connor Watson followed before the first Super League signing of St Helens and England prop Matty Lees.

Zac Lomax and Joey Manu, both of whom are currently playing in rugby union, will return to league to sign for the Chiefs – with Brian To’o also on board.

There is an expectation Sean O’Sullivan will also join the Chiefs after a one-season stay in Super League with St Helens in 2027.

They are also understood to have signed the likes of Morea Morea and Gairo Voro to deals from the start of the 2028 season – but they will potentially remain with London Broncos next year. That, however, depends on what division the Broncos are playing in.