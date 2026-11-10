PNG Chiefs sign Kumuls World Cup star as recruitment drive continues

Papua New Guinea international Zac Laybutt has become the eighth player to sign with the PNG Chiefs, penning a two-year deal with the expansion side.

Laybutt will make the move to Papua New Guinea ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028, with his contract at the North Queensland Cowboys expiring at the end of the 2027 campaign.

He is also now the fifth Kumul on the Chiefs’ books ahead of their entry into the NRL, following Alex Johnston, Finley Glare, Gairo Voro and Morea Morea.

PNG Chiefs make eighth signing ahead of NRL entry as Kumul World Cup star joins

Laybutt also adds further NRL experience to the Chiefs’ ranks, with 42 first-grade appearances for the Cowboys to his name after debuting back in 2023. Around that, he also boasts eight Test caps for the Kumuls, and featured for Jason Demetriou’s side in this year’s World Cup.

Commenting on the signing of Laybutt, PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson, said: “We are delighted to have signed Zac, and his signing is particularly meaningful for us as we build a club that proudly represents PNG,” said PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson.

“Having Papua New Guinean players like Zac representing the PNG Chiefs will be incredibly important to our identity and he can help inspire the next generation of rugby league talent in this country by showing what is possible to achieve in the NRL.

“Zac is a wonderful young man, and we are excited to see him take the next steps in his rugby league career with the PNG Chiefs in 2028 and beyond.”

Chiefs general manager of football, Michael Chammas, added: “Zac is a player who understands the significance of what we’re building as a club and the opportunity that lies ahead of him as a player here in Papua New Guinea.

“As a player, he has size, athleticism and versatility to excel in multiple positions, and he has shown already in his career that he can handle the demands and challenges of what it takes to be an NRL player.”

Also commenting, head coach Willie Peters said: “Zac is a quality young man who brings a willingness to work hard for the team, and he will join our club with good NRL experience behind him and a bright future ahead of him,” Peters said.

“We believe he will only continue to improve as a player and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to develop with our team in the years ahead.”