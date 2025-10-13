PNG Chiefs want Wayne Bennett involved in some form when they enter the NRL in 2028, and Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) supremo Peter V’landys is ready to help make it happen.

Seven-time Premiership-winner Bennett is currently at the helm of South Sydney Rabbitohs, who he led to a 14th-place finish this year.

His current Souths contract runs until the end of the 2027 campaign, and soon after that, he will celebrate his 78th birthday.

Bennett has already coached over 1,100 games at club level alone: with stints in charge of Queensland, Australia, England and Great Britain also on an incredible CV.

Now, V’landys – and the Chiefs – want him involved in their new $600 million AUD expansion plan.

PNG Chiefs set sights on legendary coach as NRL supremo outlines bold plans

The name of the new franchise was confirmed over the weekend, with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape hailing the historical significance of ‘Chiefs’ to the nation.

A logo and the colours of the team are still to be nailed down, along with the make-up of their backroom team.

Speaking to Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph, NRL supremo V’landys said: “Yes, we want Wayne Bennett involved.

“If Wayne is available, he’ll be the first bloke I call.

“You can ask Wayne if he wants to coach, but we will use him in whatever capacity would be suitable to him.”

Reports Down Under suggest that if Bennett does agree to jump on board with the Chiefs, his role is more likely to be on a consultancy or advisory basis rather than as a full-time coach.

V’landys has been among the main driving factors in ensuring the PNG franchise team comes to fruition, and has again expressed his unwavering support for them, backing them for huge success.

He said: “The amount of attacks I got about the Dolphins being put in (to the NRL), most people would’ve said, ‘I don’t need this trouble’, and not gone ahead with it.

“But look how successful the Dolphins have been.

“In my view, PNG will be more successful.

“As a sports administrator for a long time, I can categorically say with confidence that Papua New Guinea will blow everyone out of the water.”