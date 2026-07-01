PNG Chiefs raid English club for three new signings

The PNG Chiefs have landed their latest signings, and they are all at the expense of London Broncos.

According to Zero Tackle, the Chiefs have secured deals for Papua New Guinean talents Gairo Voro, Morea Morea and Finley Glare on two-year contracts, with the trio all currently part of Jason Demetriou’s all-conquering Championship squad.

General Manager Michael Chammas and head of recruitment Liam Ayoub were in the UK back in May as part of their plans to build a squad for the Chiefs and after securing a deal for St Helens captain Matty Lees, they have now finalised three further deals as part of their squad-building plans ahead of the 2028 season.

While the club, who will be coached by current Hull KR boss Willie Peters, are focused on signing top-tier talent ahead of their NRL debut, there is also a focus on homegrown talent too, which has seen them turn to the three London players.

Their major signings so far, alongside Lees, are headlined by Wests Tigers superstar Jarome Luai, while Alex Johnston and Connor Watson are also players already committed to the club next season.

Voro, 22, has had an excellent season so far, scoring 18 tries in 20 appearances for the Broncos. He arrived from PNG Hunters, where he had impressed in Queensland Cup.

Morea has also been outstanding since his move from Q Cup, scoring an outrageous 29 tries in 17 games so far this campaign.

Glare is another spine player, capable of playing halves and hooker, scoring 14 tries in 12 games. All three are Papua New Guinea internationals.

It’s a blow for the Broncos, who are hoping to be a Super League club next season, and are recruiting with that in mind. They have signed Warrington Wolves duo Toby King and Joe Philbin and are believed to have secured a permanent deal for winger Neil Tchamambe, who is currently on loan from Wakefield Trinity.

That said, with the Chiefs not joining the NRL until 2028, it’s possible that all three could remain at London next year, irrespective of what division they are in.