PNG Chiefs make second signing as Kumuls international joins Willie Peters-led project

Papua New Guinea international Alex Johnston has become the second player to sign with the PNG Chiefs, ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs man joins Jarome Luai in signing a deal with the expansion side, led by current Hull KR boss Willie Peters.

Johnston brings a wealth of experience with him to the Chiefs, making 251 NRL appearances at the time of writing while winning 13 Test caps with both Australia and PNG. The back is also the league’s all-time top try scorer.

He will remain with the Rabbitohs in 2027, before joining the Chiefs ahead of their entry into the competition in 2028.

‘And now he is coming home’

Commenting on signing Johnston, PNG general manager of football, Michael Chammas, said: “AJ is the greatest try scorer in the history of our game and a Papua New Guinean icon.

“A player who has represented his country with pride on the international stage and carried the hopes of the PNG people throughout a remarkable career.

“And now he is coming home. He is the first Papua New Guinean player to sign with the PNG Chiefs. The first of many.”

As Chammas hinted, he will likely not be the only Kumuls star to sign for the Chiefs ahead of their entry into the NRL, with the likes of Gairo Voro, Morea Morea and Finley Glare reportedly of interest.

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In a statement confirming his departure from Souths, Rabbitohs CEO, Blake Solly, added: “We have all enjoyed the efforts from ‘AJ’ over the past 13 seasons and I’m sure we will see more highlights before he heads to the Chiefs in 2028.

“He is the greatest try scorer the game has ever seen and he will score more tries in the red and green before the end of next season.

“Alex has a wonderful opportunity to extend his NRL career and to set himself up for life after football with his new club.

“We look forward to continuing our work with him for the next 18 months, and we will wish him, his partner Taryn and his kids Sonny, Avery and Robby the very best of luck at the end of his time at our club.”

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