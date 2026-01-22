PNG Chiefs make latest off-field appointment as NRL boss issues update on club progress

NRL expansion side PNG Chiefs have made another key off-field appointment, with Catherine Harris being appointed as chair.

The businesswoman takes over the position with immediate effect, following the sudden departure of previous chair, Ray Dib.

Her appointment comes just a week after the club appointed their first-ever CEO, with Lorna McPherson taking the reins.

PNG Chiefs appoint new chair as Peter V’landys offers update on club progress

In a statement, the NRL said: “Catherine Harris today replaces Ray Dib as Chair of the PNG Chiefs.

“A leading Australian businesswoman for many decades, Ms Harris brings a wealth of corporate expertise and senior governance experience to the role. She has served as an inaugural board member of the PNG Chiefs since 2025 and was previously an Australian Rugby League Commissioner.

“Outgoing Chair Ray Dib will depart the board and we take the opportunity to thank Ray for his efforts in the establishment and early development of the PNG Chiefs.

ARLC chairman, Peter V’landys, also threw his support behind Harris, insisting her and newly appointed CEO McPherson are ‘going to knock the lights out’.

“Catherine Harris is fantastic,” he told Code Sports. “We’ve got a super combination with Catherine and Lorna (McPherson), who we think are going to knock the lights out.”

“We are very fortunate to have women of that calibre working with one of the most important things the ARLC will do.”

He also issued an update on the wider progress of the project, detailing everything is going as planned ahead of their introduction into the league for the 2028 season.

“Absolutely, we’ve got accommodation and the centre of excellence organised. Everything is going to plan,”

