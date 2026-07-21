Willie Peters is set to appoint NRL stalwart Anthony Seibold as one of his assistant coaches at PNG Chiefs, according to reports Down Under.

Seibold, 51, has just shy of 150 NRL matches under his belt as a head coach having taken charge of South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles.

His most recent stint at the helm of a club came at Manly, where he was in situ from the beginning of the 2023 campaign until earlier this year, dismissed in March following a poor start to the season which brought three straight home defeats.

Now, it appears Rockhampton-born Seibold is set to take up a position with the newest franchise in the Australian game, with the Chiefs set to enter the NRL come the start of 2028.

Willie Peters closes in on shock appointment as PNG Chiefs backroom team takes shape

Current Hull KR head coach Peters will take the reins in Papua New Guinea at the end of the current campaign, once his duties at Craven Park have concluded.

He has already vowed to spend 2027 ensuring every box possible is ticked ahead of the Chiefs’ NRL entry, and one of those boxes is to carve out his backroom team.

A number of positions have already been filled within the franchise’s hierarchy, but Seibold looks set to become the first man appointed into Peters’ backroom team.

Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph reported the news of the Queensland native’s impending appointment, with just a few months left now until the ball really gets rolling in PNG.

Seibold’s playing career saw him represent clubs in France, England and Wales as well as Australia.

It was in Wales where his coaching journey began, taking charge of South Wales Scorpions back in 2010 before returning Down Under to cut his teeth in the Queensland Cup.

Having gone on to land an assistant roles in the NRL with Melbourne Storm as well as one working alongside the Maroons’ State of Origin side, he was handed the reins of Souths in 2018 in his first head coach role at that level.

Seibold also spent time working in the backroom team of England’s rugby union side on the international front during Eddie Jones’ tenure as Defence Coach.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!